The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, warned this Thursday that he is convinced that the Tokyo Olympic Games will be held on their scheduled dates (July 23-August 8, 2021). “There is no plan B,” stressed the German.

“We have no reason at this time to believe that the Tokyo Olympic Games will not open on July 23 at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium,” Bach said in an interview with the Japanese agency Kyodo, six months after the start of the Olympic Games that were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“That is why there is no plan B and that is why we are fully committed to making the Games safe and successful,” he said.

The same determination was perceived this week in the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee. “The dispute of the Games is our inflexible point and, starting from that base, we do not talk about anything else,” the general director of AFP told the agency. the organizers, Toshiro Muto.

Muto did not however exclude that the Games have to be played with a limited number of spectators, or even without an audience.

Faced with record cases of Covid-19 infections, the Japanese government decided this month to reinstate a state of emergency in a significant part of Japan, which includes Tokyo and its vast periphery.

More than 80% of Japanese, according to a recent poll, would be against the dispute of the Olympic Games this year and would like its postponement or directly its cancellation.

