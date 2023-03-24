The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, responded to the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkenthat there is no place in the country where there is no presence of the authority, after the US official assured that there are regions in Mexico that are controlled by drug traffickers.

Since his morning lecture, AMLO He indicated that the underlying issue of the tension that has increased in terms of insecurity between Mexico and the neighboring country is because in the United States they have begun campaigns for the presidential elections.

“There is an anticipated campaign in the United States for next year’s elections, then a meeting or these debates take place, I understand that a Republican asked Blinken if drug traffickers dominated Mexico, he was reporting on the cooperation that exists between The government, therefore, he knows that we are working in a coordinated manner, ”said the federal president.

By noting that Anthony Blinken was forced to declare that in Mexico there is drug control in some areas, Andrés Manuel denied the statements of the Secretary of State, indicating that it is not the first time that he has made this type of mention.

“It is false, it is not true, about a year ago a commander of the United States Armed Forces declared the same thing and was informed that it was not true. We are now analyzing here what happened in Chihuahua, if the narcos dominated, then no action would have been taken to confront those who participated in the murder of the priests,” said the man from Tabasco.

The head of the Executive assured that if there is control of the drug dealer in mexicoyou would not be fighting drug cartels by destroying clandestine laboratories.

“There is no place in the national territory where there is no presence of the authority. I can tell Mr. Blinken that I think he knows, that we are constantly destroying clandestine laboratories in Sinaloa, in Sonora, everywhere,” he asserted.

Blinken’s statement adds to the growing tension between the two countries, which in recent weeks have accused each other of not doing enough against drug trafficking.

the republican senator Lindsey Graham, One of the promoters of the controversial legislative proposals that seek to declare the Mexican cartels terrorist groups, asked Blinken if there are parts of Mexico that are controlled by organized crime and not the government.

Blinken responded in the affirmative, but also praised the record amounts of fentanyl that Mexico has seized and highlighted the close collaboration between the two countries to combat trafficking in this synthetic drug.