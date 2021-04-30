In the midst of the second wave of coronavirus and awaiting the ruling of the Supreme Court after the presentation made by the Buenos Aires government, one of the medical specialists who held a meeting with President Alberto Fernández at the Casa Rosada this Friday considered that the discussion about face-to-face classes is “stupid”.

“There is no place for stupid discussions like the one about the presence. It is a trifle in that context to ask ourselves the possible psychological consequences of a few days of suspension from classes“said Arnaldo Dubin, an intensivist doctor who was the spokesperson for the specialists who participated in the meeting at the Government House.

Dubin spoke just a few minutes before the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, announced that he will adopt the measures ordered by the president but will keep the schools open.

Dubin detailed the dramatic panorama that the health system is going through and assured that “the intensivists” would have preferred tougher restrictions: “To us we would have liked a phase 1, definitely, preserving the activities in the industry, production and commerce that are essential, with a strong economic support to the most neglected sectors that are the ones that suffer the most from the pandemic, “he stated.

The meeting of Alberto Fernández and Carla Vizzotti with the specialists. Photo: Presidency.

The critical care specialist affirmed that there is “a situation of collapse” of the health system and “it is exploding in the link of intensive therapy”, because, as specified, “the physical, technological, personnel and different supplies resources are not enough to satisfy the demand of reality pressing epidemiological “these days.

The doctor also warned that the system “is overflowing” and “the marker of this system, unfortunately, and It must be said crudely, it is the increase in mortality“.

Dubin reported that in the province of Buenos Aires a mortality rate of 67 percent was reported in Intensive Care Units (ICU): “Very high, unacceptable values,” said the specialist, and explained that “this has to do with the collapse.”

He detailed that “If there are 3,000 infections a day in the City, there will be at least 150 patients who require UTI every day“, and was concerned because” the speed with which patients enter the ICU is much faster than the speed of discharge. “

For his part, the head of the Posadas Hospital Medical Clinic service, Pablo Díaz Aguiar, who also participated in the meeting, said that the occupation in that establishment is “between 96 and 100% in hospital beds and between 98 and 100% in ICU patients, “and he referred that in the coronary, pediatric and emergency units” Covid patients are treated and ventilated. “

“That marks what is happening, because in April the curve was very upward in cases and leads us to experience situations that last year had been extreme, but not with this speed,” he insisted.

Díaz Aguiar said that at the meeting “there was no talk of phase 1, but of hardening certain measures” and exemplified that in the AMBA, “with such a concentration of individuals, it must be rigid and hard in certain behaviors.”

“The President is very clear about the situation and we share many of the things he said,” explained the doctor, and said that “the people who are in health what they claim is that the measures are really strong“.

“If the contagion ascent curve is a wall, we will not be able to sustain itThe system will not be able to sustain it, “Diaz Aguiar added, and indicated that the amount of medical oxygen increased” three or four times more. “

Fernández and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, held a meeting this Friday with specialist doctors at the Casa Rosada where they evaluated the epidemiological situation within the framework of the measures announced by the president in the morning.