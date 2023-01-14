Morelia, Michoacán.- The concert of Julio Alvarez which is scheduled for next Wednesday, January 18, could not be carried out due to a permit situation at the venue of the event, reported Cecufid, in Morelia.

After the concert of singer Julión Álvarez was announced on February 18, which would take place at the facilities of the stadium “Venustiano Carranza”the head of the Commission State Department of Physical Culture and Sport (Cecufid), Raúl Morón Vidalassured that the authorization or contract of the aforementioned event is unknown.

On Friday morning, at a press conference, Morón Vidal indicated that he does not know the logistics of this concert, where so far there is only one request:.

“Yes, the space was available,” however, he assured that the commission has not given authorization for the event to take place.

The official acknowledged that the concert will take place on February 18th and it’s affirmed but not in the stadium facilities.

“The massive concerts we want to cancel them in this facility for these damages that occurred in this last concert, ”he said.

And it is that the athletes who train in said stadium, demonstrated against the fact that the dance takes place in the state, since the last time this occurredthe tartan track was damaged and was under repair for several months during which they could not train, despite the fact that there were competitions nearby.

With Information from My Morelia