João Félix looked at the audience and did nothing to hide his sneer. He was wasting away yesterday morning in Doha and they had just asked him if he believed the rumor was true that for some time now he and his teammates were giving Cristiano Ronaldo fewer balls. “It is not obligatory to pass the ball to Cristiano,” he said; “Our duty is to give the ball to the best placed teammate on the field.”

This is how Portugal’s massive conference began on the eve of today’s quarterfinal match against Morocco. Nothing changes in the Portuguese barracks, where the fires go out and are declared without a solution of continuity, always with Cristiano Ronaldo as the protagonist and main suspect of arsonism, after his contempt for the coach, Fernando Santos. On Thursday, the daily Record published that the striker had requested to leave the concentration when he found out that he would not start in the match that the team played against Switzerland in the round of 16.

“I will not answer that,” João Félix replied when asked to confirm this news, after consulting with Santos, sitting next to him. “Portugal is in a great competition and we must all be together to make ourselves strong and not get into controversy,” said the attacker.

The conference room at the Qatar National Congress Center resembled a courtroom. Fernando Santos took the floor. They asked him for the information Record. The people wanted to know if it was true that the captain had threatened to leave the concentration after the coach announced his replacement, thus punishing him for the words he had dedicated to being substituted in the last game of the group stage: “You have a fucking rush to kick me out, fuck you!”

“We had that conversation,” argued Fernando Santos. “Not doing it would have been very bad. Since I took office, I said that I had to be open to talk to the players. Cristiano and I needed to have that conversation. I don’t do this with everyone but he is the captain. What he represents for football, the people and the national team is very important. I will not explain the details. They stay with me. We talked after lunch on game day. Never before. I explained to him why he wouldn’t start. I told him: ‘You will not be in the starting team; I think you are very important. We hope that in the second half the game will go uphill and we will reserve you to be decisive”.

Santos went on to explain the reaction of the star when he found out that he would be a substitute: “He was not very happy. He doesn’t like being on the bench, obviously. But he said to me: ‘Do you think that would be a good idea?’ We had a frank and normal conversation. He accepted it. He never told me that he wanted to leave the national team. I ask once again that we put this controversy aside. An example of what I say is what he did in the game. Knowing that he would not be one of the headlines, he warmed up with his colleagues and celebrated all the goals with them. He then invited his teammates to thank the fans. It’s time to leave Ronaldo alone. In recognition of what he has done for Portuguese football”.

Without the starting star on the pitch, Portugal overwhelmed Switzerland 6-1 and today they will seek the semifinals against Morocco. Santos warned yesterday of the danger of a Moroccan team that has only conceded one goal, and it was an own goal against Canada, and that comes to the meeting exultant after eliminating Spain in the round of 16. “They all play closed in 20 meters, in a stuck block. They narrow the field a lot and we have to find solutions to that”, said the Portuguese coach. Morocco, first in its group ahead of Croatia (world runner-up) and Belgium (second in the FIFA ranking) challenges a Portugal that continues to appease Cristiano’s anger.

subscribe here to our special newsletter about the World Cup in Qatar