New change at the top of Benetton: CFO Iacopo Martini resigns

Another change at the top of Benetton Group. At the end of July, Iacopo Martini, chief financial officer (CFO) who had arrived from Etro, he resigned after just six months in the role. Martini had been selected in February by Edizione, the family holding, to replace Ugo Giorgelli, the previous CFO who had left at the end of the last financial year, closed with a loss of 230 million euros during the management of Renon. During this transition period, Martini had also taken on the role of spokesperson for Benetton Group in union negotiations.

And so, starting September 2, Cristina Girelli will take on the role of CFO. According to Milano Finanza, Girelli was chosen by Claudio Sforza, the new CEO of Benetton, and Enrico Laghi, CEO of Edizione. Her experience is focused on managing corporate crises, having worked in the past with Enrico Bondi at Parmalat, Alitalia and Ilva. Girelli will leave Ilva after ten years and has already collaborated with Sforza during his tenure in Taranto. During the Conte bis government, she had also been appointed to the board of directors of the new Ita. Martini was therefore a transitional figure, not confirmed by the new CEO. Sforza, in fact, is in the midst of an organizational reorganization to form his own management team and face the difficult task of Benetton’s turnaround.

Letters have also recently been sent to large historic retailers to plan the orderly closure of non-productive stores, which will have significant impacts from an employment perspective. Bain, a consultant hired in December, has proposed a multi-phase rationalization plan. Sforza will have to decide which suggestions to adopt, with a significant impact on the Italian network, especially in the South, while abroad rationalizations have already been underway for years. It is expected that closures will be accompanied by reopenings in more promising areas: Sforza will present the new plan to the unions at the end of September, while voluntary exits will be discussed on August 29.