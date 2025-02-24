Livestock of Las Huertas offered this Sunday one of the best runs in the current season of Plaza México. After a series of celebrations with lots marked by irregularity, the presence and character of the asttades to … Those who faced the rejoneador Andy Cartagena, Ernesto Javier ‘Calita’ -who pardoned one of his bulls -and José Mauricio.

Calita starred in the most vibrant task when she had to face sorcerer. He showed a great will, although with movements at times very colorful. The horned rolled with bravery and gave the public emotion while the bullfighter sought A plot of land, rejading down.

It caused so much sorcerer emotion that the public began, to the shout of “bull”, to stir their scarves to claim the pardon. There was a moment of high voltage when Judge Gilberto Ruiz Torres decided that the corresponding thing was to pass to the bull. Finally, Calita decided to continue struggling until she got a sorcerer’s life, which was granted by the authority with some expression of annoyance. As is traditional in the pardons, there was no lack of controversy.

The climate in the ring was one of the most intense of the season, with the fans concentrated in the celebration and permanently commenting on the emotion of the tasks that took place in the Naples neighborhood.

Calita received Portagayola’s knees to the second of his lot, as he had also done with the first, in a clear demonstration of courageous intentions. Despite a task with some emotions, he had to listen to two notices.

Finally, the bullfighter turned the ring two, both with the farmer Rodrigo Barroso; The first accompanied by the four children of this one, and the second with Picador Morales and its three banderilleros.

Cartagena faced the first of his lot and managed to impose his times on the task of a spot with good onslaught. He displayed correct ornaments and some capes. He applied a rear rejon that earned him an ear and applause in the drag to the animal.

José Mauricio touched the less presentable lot of confinement in the Insurgentes Avenue Coso. The bullfighter was not assertive in the touches, because the fabrics hooked too much. The capital’s bullfighter was not saved from suffering a dramatic somersault, from which he only broke the terno broken, and nothing more than in few details – such as a loose veronica or a natural of fine stroke – he could teach his credentials.