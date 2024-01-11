soccer

The dramatic video published by Saidy Janko, defender of Young Boys, shows the conditions of the players of the Gambia national team in a plane deprived of oxygen while they were flying to the Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations. “After traveling a total of 32 hours from the training camp in Saudi Arabia to Gambia, with long stops in Istanbul and Casablanca, we were supposed to fly today from Gambia to Ivory Coast for the African Cup of Nations,” the player begins to explain . “As soon as we boarded the small chartered plane, we felt a great heat that made us sweat profusely. The inhuman heat, combined with the lack of oxygen, caused severe headaches and extreme dizziness in many people. Many began to fall asleep a few minutes later entering the plane or during takeoff. During the flight, the situation worsened, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing at Banjul airport”



02:22