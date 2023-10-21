The drug underworld works like any other market: it evolves and transforms. In his case, also influenced by the police beatings and the legal reforms that are being promoted to try to torpedo him. With this premise we understand the following scene that takes place kilometers from the coast (and that is frequently repeated): a group of traffickers waits to take action aboard one of those large boats used to introduce bundles of drugs along the beaches. of the Peninsula at full speed. At one point, another small boat with a couple of people begins to approach. Despite the tension, no one is surprised there. They are two collaborators from the lowest level of the pyramid, who come to provide them with gasoline and supplies. A kind of high seas delivery men, called flaskswhich have proliferated since Spain banned narcolanchas in 2018 and which researchers cannot stop now, due to the lack of adequate regulations to pursue them.

Hashish organizations, specialized in introducing this merchandise through the Spanish coasts, have found in the flasks —named after the flasks of fuel they carry— a solution to circumvent the ban on drug boats. Until five years ago, these powerful RIBs navigated Spanish waters with absolute tranquility. They were kept in warehouses and circulated unpunished along the coast, ready to go away to collect the drugs and introduce them in a hurry. Only then, with the cargo on board, could they be pursued. But everything changed in 2018: the new legislation classified them as a “prohibited genre” and that has caused their crew members to now have to hide them, in addition to forcing them, before landing, to remain many hours and even days at sea, waiting. of the most appropriate time to remove them without the agents intercepting them.

These difficulties, according to several police sources, have led to the emergence and consolidation of the figure of people who specialize in storing and supplying fuel for the powerful engines of drug vessels. A new actor who has been perfecting his methods to give rise to small groups dedicated to covering many of the needs of criminals when they are miles from the coast. As confirmed by CRAIN, the anti-narco intelligence body of the Civil Guard in Andalusia, they not only bring them gasoline but also food and clothing, and they are in charge of crew changes. Their tasks and, therefore, their responsibility have increased. All of this “in a hierarchical world, where crush and hire others,” says José Martín, head of the judicial police of the National Police in Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz), one of the hot spots for drug trafficking.

A boat surrounded by flasks to transport gasoline, intercepted by the National Police of Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz).

This business moves thousands of euros. As always happens in this underworld, its size is difficult to calculate, but some data from the Ministry of the Interior helps to get an idea. Within the framework of the Special Security Plan for Campo de Gibraltar, initially focused on this Cadiz region and later expanded to six Andalusian provinces (the rest of Cádiz, Huelva, Málaga, Seville, Almería and Granada), the security forces More than 800,000 liters of gasoline destined for drug boats have been seized from mid-2018 to the end of 2022. “There are thousands of euros at stake. It is understood just by looking at the price of a liter of fuel,” José Martín emphasizes when describing this authentic parallel economy that has sprung up around drug trafficking. The prices for the services of the flask holder, adds the agent, they are not valued and vary.

The rise of this phenomenon has caught the authorities on the wrong foot. Concerned because it has already become another leg of drug trafficking and the risk posed by these small groups accumulating and moving enormous sums of fuel without control, the security forces and the Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office denounce that they do not have legal tools to prosecute to the petaqueros, generally young and aspiring to rise in the dark drug business, according to legal and police sources. They move drums of up to 25 liters that they fill at gas stations in several batches, at refueling stations without chambers or at those with contacts.

Spanish regulations do not consider the storage or transport of large quantities of gasoline as a crime – administrative sanctions are barely foreseen in certain cases, which are difficult to collect from people who usually declare themselves insolvent – so they can only be punished if they can be linked. with a specific criminal organization or with a specific stash. But it is not easy. Most of the time, these collaborators are only caught with the fuel, so little can be done against them.

For example, in May 2019, in the so-called Operation Gas-oil, 15 people were arrested in La Línea de la Concepción accused of providing all that logistics to drug traffickers. “But, since the transportation of narcotics could not be proven and we only had gasoline, it came to nothing,” sources from the Campo de Gibraltar Prosecutor’s Office acknowledge. In 2021, in Operation Petaca, the Sanlúcar Police found a storage room with nearly 5,000 liters of fuel, where they also kept folded license plates and weapons: “So we were able to accuse them of falsifying documents and illicit possession of weapons,” says José. Martin.

Legal reform

Ana Villagómez, Anti-Drug Prosecutor of Andalusia, raised her voice in 2021. In the annual report of the public ministry, she put on the table the need for a prompt regulatory reform to stop the activity of these high seas delivery people. Her initiative was picked up by Spain’s Chief Anti-Drug Prosecutor, Rosa Ana Morán, who included it in her respective balance sheet. And, just a few weeks ago, the State Attorney General’s Office endorsed the measure and included it in the chapter of “legislative reform proposals.” The public ministry thus urges the Chambers to take action on the matter and introduce “a new criminal offense that simply punishes the possession or transportation of gasoline” when the “administrative requirements” are not met.

Legal sources highlight that the legislation could be modified to punish the flasks for the crime of havoc, since their conduct represents a risk in itself by moving flammable material without control, in cars or vans, and keeping it in warehouses and homes – called “daycare centers” in their slang. Another option is to change the law to include it within the crime of illicit possession of weapons, ammunition and explosives, taking into account the flammable and incendiary capacity of the fuel.

Gasoline jugs allegedly intended for drug trafficking, seized in several operations in Sanlúcar.

The proposal of the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office thus follows the path marked by Gibraltar – as already happened with drug boats (the Rock banned them long before Spain did so in 2018) -. Government plain In 2021, it promoted a modification of the Petroleum Law to tighten the regulations on the transportation and accumulation of gasoline, which contemplates prison sentences that reach 10 years or even life imprisonment (if deaths or serious injuries are recorded). Its objective was clear: to stop “the growing number of people found in possession of gasoline cans” and, in addition, to avoid the “danger” posed by the accumulation of this type of supply. Aware that the flasks They work for drug traffickers, the British Executive feared that their lack of control would end up causing an “explosion” with fatalities. That fear is the same on the other side of the fence.

“It has gone well with the drug boats,” emphasizes Villagómez, referring to the legislative change of 2018. The representative of the Prosecutor’s Office remembers how traffickers came earlier to even recover some intercepted vessels that were put up for auction. Now they are destroyed. But what happens to the thousands of liters of gasoline seized? The police chief of Sanlúcar indicates that, when there is no other associated crime that allows the owner to be prosecuted, he is offered to go to the police station with the documentation that justifies the transfer of the flammable liquid and thus be able to recover his cargo. “None of them do it, of course,” says José Martín ironically, who admits the storage problems that this generates for them. By “not having traceability” it is difficult to reuse it, adds Villagómez.

