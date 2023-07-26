Stefano De Martino sends a message to Belen Rodriguez?

The relationship between Stefano De Martino and Belen Rodriguez continues to hold court: this time it is the former dancer of Friends to make social networks suspicious with a strange message posted on his profile Instagram.

In fact, an excerpt from a music video appeared among the stories: it is about A song for youa 1970 song by Leon Russell, sung a capella by Justin Timberlake.

Nothing strange if it weren’t for the words of the song in question. “I treated you rudely, but darling, can’t you see, there is no one more important to me than you” is one of the passages. And again: “I love you, where there is no space or time, you are the love of my life, you are my friend”.

A few days ago, however, it was Belen Rodriguez who published the song on social media Rie Cuando Puedas, Llora Cuando Lo Necesites by El Chojin feat. Luis Eduardo Aute. That the two are sending messages remotely through social media?

It is not clear, just as the break between the two is not yet official in reality. What is certain is that the Argentine showgirl has deleted all her husband’s photos from her Instagram profile and was photographed while she is exchanging tender effusions and even a kiss with another man, identified as Elio Lorenzoni (that’s who she is).