06/27/2023 – 7:04 am

On the eve of the resumption of the trial at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) of an action that could make him ineligible, Jair Bolsonaro met yesterday with federal and state parliamentarians of the PL in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo. As shown the Estadãothe meeting is part of a travel itinerary that the former president has taken around the country to defend himself and spread the discourse that he is “persecuted”.

After the meeting with his supporters, Bolsonaro declared that he is not “irreplaceable”, but indicated that he is still the main name of the Liberal Party. “No one is irreplaceable. There are a lot of people at the moment who are much more competent than me, but who don’t have the national knowledge that I have. In addition to having 28 years in Parliament, 15 in the Brazilian Army, I had four years as President of the Republic. And I got, thank God, the affection of a considerable part of the population.”

The TSE resumes today the trial of the action that could revoke Bolsonaro’s political rights for eight years. He is accused of abuse of political power, prohibited conduct, informational disorder and misuse of the media due to a meeting with foreign ambassadors at the Alvorada Palace in July last year. At the time, the then president said, without providing evidence, that elections in Brazil would not be reliable.

“Is it fair to revoke the political rights of someone who has met with ambassadors? It is not fair to say: ‘He attacked democracy’. Improvement, seeking, putting layers of protection, this is good for democracy,” Bolsonaro said yesterday.

IMPROVEMENT

Still according to the former president, there was no “attack on democracy” at the event in Alvorada. “I’ve already been fined BRL 20,000 on my CPF because of that meeting with ambassadors. What we cannot passively accept in Brazil is that possible criticism or suggestions for improving the electoral system are seen as an attack on democracy,” he said.

Yesterday, in São Paulo, the former president was received by the president of the São Paulo Assembly, André do Prado (PL), and by state deputy Gil Diniz (Republicans). Former Secretary of Social Communication (Secom) Fábio Wajngarten accompanied the meeting at the House. On Sunday, Bolsonaro had lunch with the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto.

In this series of trips – Bolsonaro was in Porto Alegre last week -, the former Chief Executive seeks to help Valdemar increase the number of PL members to run for mayoralty in 2024. In São Paulo, the biggest dilemma of Bolsonarism is in the capital . Former Environment Minister and now Deputy Ricardo Salles, who stood as a candidate for City Hall, has had friction with Valdemar.

NUNES

Within the party, one front defends a more “moderate” path, as opposed to a more radical wing of the acronym linked to the former president. There is even discussion of an affiliation of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). There is also the possibility that the MDB will keep the capital and give up other disputes in favor of the PL.

During the meeting in the Assembly, part of the parliamentarians maintained their resistance to the support of the PL for Nunes. Bolsonaro avoided talking about the dispute in the capital of São Paulo. “I don’t want to go into details. I had a conversation with him (Nunes) and a manager said: ‘Announce support for Ricardo Nunes’. And what did I say at that moment? We’re going to have to take a lot of tubaínas together yet.”

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.
























