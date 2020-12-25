Cash withdrawals through the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) have nearly doubled since last year due to the Corona epidemic. At the same time, withdrawals through ATMs have decreased during this period.

This boom has occurred due to the easy cash withdrawal facility available through Aadhaar in villages and small towns. The number of micro ATM points has also almost doubled due to the convenience of the people of the village to withdraw money from their nearest bank agent and shop. According to RBI data, Rs 18,820 crore was withdrawn through AEPS through 68.4 million withdrawals in the month of November. At the same time, Rs 9,778 crore was withdrawn from 39 million withdrawals during the previous year.

Speed ​​of withdrawing money from ATM slowed down

With the facility of easy withdrawal through Aadhaar, the number of people going to the ATM has decreased rapidly. This led to 34 crore ATM transactions in November, in which Rs 1.43 lakh crore was withdrawn. The figure was 64 crores last year, of which 3.04 lakh crores was extracted. Experts say that it is expensive to install ATMs, while micro ATM point system is quite economical. Due to this, in the next few years the system of AEPS will work to replace ATMs in rural areas.

Hence the demand for micro-ATM increased

As banks have to spend more on ATMs, banks and payment companies are rapidly expanding micro ATMs starting at lower costs, which are also attracting customers. In a cash-rich economy like India, its need has increased significantly. Due to this, the demand for micro ATM has increased rapidly in small towns and villages. other than this

No need to visit atm

The people of the village prefer to use their nearby payment or payment service. In view of this, AEPS ‘network was expanded during this period of corona epidemic. Now its use has increased considerably. People can use this service anytime from any merchant outlet throughout the day. They do not need to visit a bank branch or ATM at a particular time. With this, withdrawals through micro ATMs have increased rapidly.

What is Aadhaar Payment Service?

The Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) is a system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) that allows people to withdraw money through micro-ATMs by verification with the help of Aadhaar number and their fingerprint / iris scan. People do not need to give their bank account information to withdraw money. With the help of this payment system people can send and receive money from one bank account to another bank through their Aadhaar number.

Who can avail the facility

Only those customers whose account is linked to bank account Aadhaar can avail this facility. Any account holder having an Aadhaar-linked bank account can initiate transactions through this system. He has to authenticate his identity with fingerprint scan and Aadhaar authentication process.

What facilities through Aadhaar payment?

Cash withdrawal

Information on account deposits

Sending money from Aadhaar to Aadhaar

Mini statement