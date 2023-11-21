For the lawyer Emanuele Compagno, certain denigrating attitudes towards Filippo Turetta are useless

Emanuele Compagno, defense lawyer of Filippo Turetta, hopes that certain ‘unsavory’ attitudes towards his client that are being seen in recent days will end. The lawyer said that it “should still be defended, because the constitution provides for it and because our legal profession requires and obliges us to do so”. The words a Fanpage.it.

Filippo Turetta, since his arrest in Germany on the evening of last Saturday 19 November, he found himself locked up in Hella prison.

He is waiting for all the procedures to allow him to be extradited to Italywhere the trial will then begin which sees him accused of the crimes of kidnapping and voluntary and aggravated murder.

Just this morning the Italian authorities forwarded the extradition request to the German ones which, according to Turetta’s Italian lawyer, should be accepted very quickly.

The words of Filippo Turetta’s lawyer

It was inevitable, in recent days, that Filippo Turetta ended up in a media fuss. What he did, moreover, from the same investigating judge of Venice who issued the precautionary custody order, was described as inhuman and atrocious.

Even on social media, there are countless comments and the demonstrations that they have like objective the 22-year-old murderer of Giulia Cecchettin.

In this regard, interviewed by Fanpage.ithis lawyer, the lawyer, wanted to express himself Emanuele Compagno. Here are his words:

What Filippo did is a very serious episode, but there is no need to infer further, because it does not help the investigations, nor the families to reconcile.

The lawyer continues explaining that Filippo is a person who “it must however be defended because the constitution provides for it and because our legal profession requires and obliges us to do so“.

There are people who are engaging in denigrating behavior that cannot be shared on social media. I hope that these attitudes end and there are no other forms of further penalization for a person who already has a very strong personal drama. I believe that in some way Turetta is also a victim of himself.

Philip again he was unable to speak directly to his lawyer in Italy, but he has a lawyer in Germany who is assisting him until his return is decided.