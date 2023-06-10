At this point it is already quite evident that we need to rethink the way in which we obtain our energy, something that, moreover, is perfectly feasible. As early as 2015, Stanford University published a study on the feasibility of the transition to renewable energy. In this analysis, the researchers, led by Professor Mark Z. Jacobson, showed that it is technically feasible and economically viable for the world to be supplied entirely by renewable energy sources by 2050.

For all these reasons, with the consequences of human activity on the climate already knocking on our door, it is clear that the time has come to definitively promote an energy transition that is of vital importance for various reasons. First, this transition will allow us to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By switching from fossil fuels to renewable and sustainable energy sources, we will mitigate the impact of global warming. In addition, promoting the energy transition will help us achieve energy security by diversifying our energy matrix and reducing our dependence on specific resources that are sometimes limited and that may no longer be available due to various circumstances.

This energy transition also has direct benefits for everyone’s health and quality of life. In addition, it also drives technological innovation and economic development because investment in renewable energy creates employment in sectors such as the manufacture, installation and maintenance of renewable energy systems.

Changes are urgently needed to curb climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The key: you have to make a real change

Currently, 75% of the company’s production, which operates in 29 markets, comes from renewable sources, but it is far from stopping there. In the 2023-2026 period, EDP intends to invest 25,000 million euros to further advance this process. Among some of his projects we can highlight the following:

• The deployment of renewable energies will increase by 4.5 GW per year, with a total of 18 GW gross added by 2026, with the goal of reaching a renewable installed capacity of 33 GW by 2026 and with the ambition to reach more than 50 GW by 2030.

• Investments in renewable energy diversified by technology: onshore wind (40%), commercial-scale solar photovoltaic (40%), distributed solar generation (12%), offshore wind (5%) and hydrogen storage (3%).

• Investment of 3,000 million euros in digitization and innovation to promote efficiency and sustainable growth.

• In Spain, EDP intends to lead the energy transition through transformation projects of its thermal power plants in sites linked to renewable energy, green hydrogen, energy storage and the flexibility of the electrical system.

• Also in our country, the company wants to reach 7,000 public charging points in 2026 to promote electric mobility.

• Finally, EDP wants to promote self-consumption with the goal that 1 in 4 Spanish customers have batteries associated with their own solar installation by 2023.

It is time to act and take concrete steps to achieve a cleaner and more resilient energy future. We play a lot!