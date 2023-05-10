It is night in Tapachula and a stampede of migrants pushes into one of the entrances to the offices of the National Institute of Migration installed in the Ecological Park, in the suburbs of the city. Two agents of the National Guard who guard the entrance support with everything they give the metal fence that they have placed to try to control the flow of migrants inland. Behind the fence, some two thousand migrants huddle together waiting their turn. The migrants enter without control and the agents try to stop them shouting. “Already! Already! Now!” one of them yelled. In the face of the chaos, a group of Venezuelans, also migrants, took pity on the agents and helped push the fences and cut off the flow.

The policemen compose themselves and one of them yells at the Immigration agents who are trying to control the group behind the fence: “There is no room for more here! They don’t fit anymore!” he says, exasperated.

For two weeks, every day thousands of migrants have formed kilometer-long queues in front of these Migration offices in the city, the main entrance on the southern border of Mexico. His objective is to request a temporary permit from the Mexican government to be able to legally advance towards the border with the United States. Most of them hoping to cross to the other side before the imminent end of Title 42, the US policy promoted by Donald Trump used to expressly expel migrants with health arguments.

Migrants line up to process immigration papers on May 8, in Tapachula (Mexico). Juan Manuel Blanco (EFE)

Migrants, Venezuelans, Haitians, Central Americans and even Africans, have been waiting hours and even days for their turn. They are desperate. This Monday they have endured the relentless sun and temperatures of up to 35 degrees. In the afternoon, the sky also began to spit rain on their heads.

The news of the end of this policy, scheduled for May 11, has caused a crisis on the southern border of the United States, where the government has stationed 1,500 soldiers to reinforce security and prevent the passage of tens of thousands of migrants who They go to that country. Some 3,500 kilometers further south, on the Mexico-Guatemala border, there is another crisis.

The thousands of migrants who manage to reach Mexican soil accumulate while they wait for a permit to be able to legally transit to the north. However, others decide to follow their path, risking taking alternative routes where they cannot be detained by Immigration and being deported, risking being victims of robbery, kidnapping, extortion or even death.

Waiting for the paperwork to continue advancing is also a painful process. “Brother, I have been queuing here for four days. I am not going to move an inch,” says a 37-year-old Venezuelan, as he endures the rain next to his wife.

People argue while waiting in line to process their paperwork, on May 8. Juan Manuel Blanco (EFE)

The accumulation on the southern border is not new. Human rights organizations working on the ground estimate that in Tapachula there are between 40,000 and 50,000 migrants trapped in this city, the main entrance on Mexico’s southern border. Many of them have come here seeking to apply for a humanitarian visa or refugee status, but the slowness of the bureaucracy forces many to return or is stuck here for months.

On April 23, a caravan of about three thousand migrants left Tapachula for Mexico City. The leader of the caravan, Irineo Mujica, an activist with the Pueblo sin Fronteras organization, reached an agreement with the Mexican government to grant the migrants a temporary permit of 45 days in exchange for dissolving the march that sought to generate a protest in the city.

In Tapachula, Migration opened a mobile office in the Ecological Park and began granting express permits to hundreds and then thousands of migrants. Some local newspapers report that each day the authorities deliver more than 1,000 permits per day. However, the queue seems to go on forever. The migrants assure that the immigration agents worked until 2:00 in the morning to clear the place. But by mid-morning the next day the queue increases again.

Although Migration issues temporary permits non-stop, the flow of the last few weeks far exceeds its capacity. The chaos among the migrants and the lack of organization on the part of the authorities causes many to spend days waiting in the ungodly weather and sleeping in the surrounding streets.

A group of migrants shelters from the sun and heat outside the Inami offices on May 5. Juan Manuel Blanco (EFE)

The National Information Institute reported this Tuesday that between November 23 of last year and May 6, it issued 81,245 temporary permits to people from 103 countries on the five continents of the world. Many migrants come from countries that were previously unthinkable in this region such as Kyrgyzstan, Burkina Faso, Djibouti, Estonia, Eritrea, the Sri Lankan nation, Reunion Islands among others. The countries that head the list of applicants are Venezuela, Ecuador, Haiti, Honduras and Angola.

No one knows what will happen after Thursday, when Title 42 is over. However, the crisis continues to worsen on both borders of Mexico. “This is not going to end. Behind us come more and more. They say that the United States is going to open the doors and all we want is for them to let us through,” says Óscar, a young Honduran who has been trapped in Tapachula for three months and three days waiting for the paper that will allow him to move towards his destiny, the north.

