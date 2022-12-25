There is no more religion: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 25 December 2022, at 21.20 on Rai 3 there is no more religion, a 2016 comedy film directed by Luca Miniero and starring Claudio Bisio, Angela Finocchiaro and Alessandro Gassmann. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Although it is only Easter, in the imaginary village of Porto Buio preparations begin for the Living Nativity Scene, for years the only attraction of the island on which the town is located. Due to the very low birth rate, the only child living on the island, always designated to play the role of the little boy, has become unsuitable, having reached the threshold of puberty. Mayor Cecco therefore has the idea of ​​”borrowing” a child from the large Moroccan community that lives on the other side of the island. Helped by Sister Marta (who was his fiancée before taking her vows) and Don Mario, the mayor goes to speak to the charismatic leader of the community, Marietto. This is an old friend of Cecco’s, from whom however he distanced himself after having suffered a serious wrong and, having converted to Islam, he married a Moroccan girl. Marietto offers to lend his son who is about to be born for the crib, but in exchange he begins to make a series of requests to Cecco (which sometimes involve the entire population) in order to be able to avenge the wrong. Despite this, Cecco and Marietto (who now calls himself Bilal) start mending their friendship again. The arrival of Cecco’s daughter, also pregnant, puts Cecco in front of his true intentions regarding the Nativity scene, the city administration and the process of integration between the two communities of the island.

There is no more religion: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of There is no more religion, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Claudio Bisio: Cecco

Alessandro Gassmann: Marietto Scognamiglio/Bilal

Angela Finocchiaro: Sister Martha

Nabiha Akkari: Haida

Giovanni Cacioppo: Aldo

Laura Adriani: Magdalene

Mehdi Meskar: Ali

Paola Casella: Sorrowful

Massimo De LorenzoDon Mario

Nunzia Schiano: Marietto/Bilal’s mother

Giovanni Esposito: Secretary of the Bishop

Robert Herlitzka: Bishop

Mounir Echchaoui: Ahmed

Streaming and TV

Where to see There is no more religion on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 25 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.