He learned Spanish at university to show one of his professors, “a fascist, a terrible guy,” that he could speak it better than he. A notable challenge because he was the only student of the degree who had no family member in Spain and had never visited the country. And the conclusion was not entirely satisfactory: when he was in a position to compare his knowledge, the professor died. Jonas Jonasson (Växjö, 1961) laughs at the memory. His discourse, like his novels, has numerous depth charges, but is clothed in humor that borders on nonsense. He has shown it since ‘The grandfather who jumped out the window and took off’. Now, in ‘A sweet revenge’, he brings together a rich heiress, a Maasai warrior, a gallery owner, a publicist … and he already points out that in the next one, which is very advanced, Obama and Ban Ki-moon will appear.

-How is it possible to conceive a novel in which such disparate characters appear?

-You could say that I collect people who go off the beaten path and go through the least explored part of life. They are people I know.

-Do you know a Maasai warrior?

-Yes, I am friends with several. They are a peculiar town that builds a town with houses made with cow poop and clay. Since they only last three or four years, they have to make another town a little further on right away. When one of my friends came to see me in Stockholm and we were walking along one of its avenues, he said that he had to admit that we know how to build houses better than they do. But instead he laughs at me when I go through the field and I get scared if I see a snake. They know that they will retreat if they see that you walk safe and upright.

Topics

-How do you insert these characters into the plot? Have you got it all planned out?

-My novels are like a bus line in which the origin and destination and the stops are known. But in them I am putting characters and that changes. It happened to me with ‘El abuelo’. There I invented a silly half brother of Einstein and he had to die at one point, but I liked the character so much that I let him live another fifteen years. In ‘The illiterate woman who was a genius of numbers’, on the other hand, I killed another earlier than planned.

Literary life

-There is a ‘boom’ of the Swedish ‘thriller’. Could there be from the Swedish humor?

-Hope so. In promoting my first book, a journalist in Paris told me that he was the first Swede he knew who was not depressed or on the verge of suicide.

-Enrico Altavilla wrote in the seventies ‘Sweden, hell and paradise’. Many already write about hell. Is the Swedish paradise not enough for novels?

-Maybe it’s because it no longer exists. Neither in Sweden nor in the world, which is reeling. Smart conversation between people who exchange thoughts is greatly reduced through social media. Social and political dialogue remains slogans. That scares me, because it helps populisms of all kinds. You see how countries that we thought were democratic, like Hungary or Brazil, are controlling art. What will come next? I have to be optimistic but things are not going the right way. I don’t know to what extent they have to get worse for there to be a change.

-You had your life resolved when you began to write, after the very advantageous sale of your company. Is the key to your success that you didn’t need to be successful?

-I think it’s because I waited until I was 47 years old, already with experience and maturity, to write what I wanted.

-Do you consider yourself a professional writer or an ‘outsider’?

-A bit of both. For years I thought that I would be happy if people read me for entertainment. But now I would also like the reader to weigh my social and political commitment.

Ambition

-For years he has had a farm.Did you come up with stories while caring for the animals?

-Anywhere. I am very lucky because I can write at any time. I put Schubert on my headphones and I don’t care where I am.

-Do you participate in the literary life of your country?

-For years I have lived on an island and it was not worth taking a two-day trip between coming and going to spend an hour at a literary meeting. Now I live in Stockholm and I have some writing friends. When we meet we gossip about other writers … but we never talk about our texts. It would be dangerous because we could all end up writing the same.

-He is a declared admirer of García Márquez. Is it a coincidence that the Colombian’s last novel begins on the day the protagonist turns 90 and his first on the day his character turns 100?

-It’s a coincidence. But if someone finds something that links me to literature in Spanish, it is certainly magical realism. I don’t know if something shows up in my books, but it is.