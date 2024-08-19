It was not the happy ending that many had hoped for in the search for a young man disappeared a few days ago. The latest news about the 23-year-old from Portosalvo is dramatic. The boy disappeared in Vibo Valentia just two days ago and this morning, Monday 19 August, his lifeless body was found.

Is called Gabriel Alexandria the 23-year-old originally from the small town in the province of Vibo Valentia who disappeared on August 17. The boy’s body was recovered from the sea waters near the coast. The recovery of the body was carried out by the Coast Guard of Vibo Valentia.

The most widely accepted information at the moment is that the body belongs to the young man, who probably died following an unfortunate accident. drowning. The news of the 23-year-old’s death has been confirmed by the competent authorities.

The body had been spotted between Vibo Marina and Bivona by some people on the shore, who noticed a floating figure and at that point the alarm was immediately raised. A Coast Guard patrol promptly intervened to recover the body. The boy’s family has reportedly already identified him as Gabriele Alessandria.

Before being found, the young man had been last seen in Bivona, riding a black bicycle. Subsequently, some Testimonies they reported him on a pedal boat in the area where he was found. Everything is still unclear, but initial reconstructions suggest that the young man left a note and some clothes on the rocks. Later, the young man decided to go out to sea on the pedal boat.

The alarm for his disappearance had been launched by the family on the evening of August 17, after the young man had not returned home. Gabriele’s brother had also spread an appeal on social media. Gabriele worked at the restaurant “La Rosa dei Venti” in Bivona. It was not the first time he had gone away, but in the past he had always returned within a few hours. A series of suspicious circumstances had pushed the family to report the disappearance and to seek help through every possible channel.