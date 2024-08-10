The search for David Businaro had a sad epilogue, as the man was found lifeless by the Socchieve Fire Department. The man had left home last Sunday and since then there has been no news about him.

Davide Businaro’s lifeless body found

The search for has just ended David Businaro, 50-year-old man who had left home last Sunday. For days, family members and investigators have been on the trail of the Socchieve resident, but unfortunately the latest developments have not been the best.

The man had taken his motorcycle and he went out without returning home. This was then found a few days ago in Avaris. Unfortunately, a few hours ago, the man’s body was also found lifeless, as the firefighters found his body. This was also found near Avaris.

When the man left home he did not take his cell phone with him, which is why the family was unable to contact him. For this reason, information was issued reports about him, but so far no news.

The bitter discovery and the family’s pain

Unfortunately Davide’s race ended a few hours ago with the discovery of his body. The news has shocked the victim’s family and friends, who cannot understand what happened. There is a lot of disbelief about what happened, as Davide was well-liked and it is not possible to understand why all this happened.

Now it will be up to the police, the Udine Prosecutor’s Office and the Guardia di Finanza to establish what happened to this man. appeals on social media were therefore not enough to bring Davide home. Many volunteers also spent days and days on the man’s trail, even resorting to the Alpine Rescue, Civil Protection and the Guardia Cinofila. We await further updates on the matter.