ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The statutory Corona emergency brake and its rules polarize Germany. Teachers complain about “chaos and frustration”, Tübingen mayor Boris Palmer criticizes sharply. And the universities are sounding the alarm.

Munich / Stuttgart – It should create clarity about the Corona rules: the uniform federal emergency brake. But in many places in Germany, the coronavirus pandemic is still a mess. This applies particularly to schools and universities. For months, teachers and students have been sent back and forth between face-to-face classes, alternate classes and homeschooling.

Corona emergency brake in Germany: Schools in Baden-Württemberg complain of “chaos and frustration”

“You can’t get more chaos than that. Organizational madness couldn’t be more. And above all: There is no more frustration among children and young people, ”said the Baden-Württemberg state boss of the education union GEW, Monika Stein, this Friday of the dpa. They had been led to believe that the schools could be opened, although they had already known that in many places they would have to close again soon.

We can think of nothing but prohibitions and lockdowns.

Stein specifically criticizes the fact that the state government in Stuttgart first allowed schools to be opened up to a regional 7-day incidence of 200. In the federal corona emergency brake, which was largely initiated by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and will apply from this Friday, a threshold of 165 is now legally stipulated.

Just last Monday, hundreds of thousands of students returned to their classrooms after being locked down for more than four months – but only with a mask, distance and a negative test result. So a week later they have to switch back to distance learning. According to the State Health Office, as of April 23, 29 of 44 urban and rural districts in Baden-Württemberg are above the critical level of 165. There is further clear criticism from the southwest.

Corona emergency brake in Germany: Tübingen mayor Boris Palmer criticizes the federal government

Tübingen’s Lord Mayor Boris Palmer (Greens), who caused a stir with the model project in the Swabian university city, accused the politicians and the federal government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) of lack of ideas in the fight against the corona pandemic. “We can’t think of anything except bans and lockdowns,” said Palmer in the “early start” on RTL and n-tv: “We could have got through the crisis much better with digitization, with vaccinations, with tests, with the protection of risk groups. “

The 48-year-old strongly promoted his model project in Tübingen, which, under close testing for Covid-19, enables far-reaching relaxation in a delimited inner city area, including catering.

“We now have six weeks open and our numbers are better than in the emergency brake. Actually one should ask: Why don’t everyone do it like us? “, Said Palmer:” Many people in the city are now also disappointed. “

Corona emergency brake in Germany: universities are calling for “relief and exceptions”

Disappointment can also be heard from German universities. These demand loudly German Press Agency (dpa) quick clarifications on the federal emergency brake. “For courses and exams that require attendance, as well as for library lending, (…) exception regulations should be made immediately,” explained Peter-André Alt, President of the dpa University Rectors’ Conference.

In the stricter Infection Protection Act, the same rules apply to schools and universities, i.e. from a regional 7-day incidence above 165, only digital teaching is allowed.

From the value 100 the obligation to change lessons applies. “In fact, ‘alternating classes’ is not feasible at universities; The model is aimed at class groups and is completely unsuitable for universities, “said Alt.” Complete closings in many subjects meant the failure of entire study parts that were subject to attendance and thus a significant loss of time for the students concerned. “Alt therefore calls for universities and other universities to” relax and make exceptions ” .

The debate about travel bans contained in the law, according to an expert opinion, also caused a stir on Friday. FDP Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki attested “technical errors” – the Ministry of the Interior responded with advice. (pm)