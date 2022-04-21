Nailea Norvindthe actress from telenovelas such as Quinceañera and Hold me very tight, was recently caught as a salesperson in a flea markets in Mexico Citywhich for many has given rise to doubts as to whether he will have money problems.

However, it is not that the soap opera villain does not have money or is not required to give life to a character and is forced to sell in the tianguis, but now Nailea Norvind has dedicated her time and energy to her business, a health food store, called My Sacred Food.

The native of Mexico City, announced through her social networks her visit to the Resilient Bazaar, located in the Roma neighborhood, where she offered endless items for those who went shopping.

In the images shared on the social network Instagram, you can see Nailea Norvind with an apron on, without a drop of makeup and a big smile on her face that she offered to everyone who came to ask about her organic products, “without additives or preservatives or pesticides. Direct from the land to your house with love “.

It was in August 2021 that Nailea had to become a businesswoman to continue generating income for herself and her family, after the health emergency caused by Covid-19.

Nailea Norvind She began her career as an actress at the age of 6 in theater, at 17 she began to consolidate herself within the industry; It was the year of 1987, the same year in which she participated in the movie “Gaby: A true story”.