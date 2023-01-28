US President Joe Biden recently announced his country’s intention to send “Abrams M1” tanks to Ukraine, while Germany, in turn, agreed to send its “Leopard 2” tank to Ukraine, after a period of hesitation, amid warnings from Moscow.

According to an analysis in the New York Times, the tanks will not serve as a magic wand that will allow Ukraine to win the war, which has caused profound shifts in the geostrategic landscape in the world.

The tanks will not be a major decisive element during the new year, because the nature of the battle that will be fought in the coming period differs from the confrontations that the Russian and Ukrainian sides entered in the year 2022.

The authors, Julian Burns and Eric Schmidt, explained that the United States will seek again to put the Ukrainian army in the position it wants so that it is able to penetrate Russian defenses.

To accomplish this military mission, the United States and its allies need not only to provide tanks, armored vehicles, and advanced ammunition, but also to ensure the required training so that the Ukrainian military personnel are able to use what they have been given at great insistence.

However, this task is not easy, because learning to use these vehicles and weapons together, and to mix them, requires months and perhaps years, even among the same US military units, while the war in Ukraine may proceed at a faster pace.

The provision of this military aid to Ukraine comes amidst great caution, because the West, led by the United States, wants to supply the Ukrainian army with what allows it to move stagnant waters and make progress, but without falling into provoking Russia and pushing it to expand the scope of the conflict, and perhaps slide into a nuclear war. .

lines and penetration

Satellite images showed that the Russian army is establishing primary and secondary lines of defense along the fronts, while the Americans fear a kind of stalemate that Moscow will benefit from.

In recent weeks, Washington has begun moves to create a “dynamism” in the situation on the fronts, in order to avoid Russia finding enough time to catch a breath or devote its gains on the ground, despite the large-scale retreat it suffered during the past year, losing thousands of kilometers.

In this regard, the official in the US State Department, Victoria Nuland, said in an interview with the Senate, last Thursday, that what Washington wants is to put the Ukrainian forces in their best position, so that the current war on the battlefield ends, whether this is done within the framework of diplomacy. Or in the light of other tracks combined, where the Ukrainians are in a field situation that outweighs their long-term benefit, and while the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, is facing a “strategic failure.”

new stage

The first year of the conflict focused on mutual targeting of positions by means of artillery between the armies of Ukraine and Russia, while some operations relied on the element of tanks.

The success of the Ukrainians, during 2022, depended heavily on the counterattack that took place outside Kharkiv, through the use of tanks.

But other important weapons and equipment were used, such as armored vehicles with high speed, while Western experts say that the Russian forces were not well organized at the time.

And while a new phase of the war looms on the horizon, the Ukrainians need to target the Russian lines stationed in trenches, and this will not be easy, because storming those lines does not require merely advancing through convoys and legions of tanks and moving forward.

Instead, the new stage requires that the Ukrainian army enter into close combat with the Russians, amid the need to carefully define targets, while tanks will have to fire at the Russian army’s positions, while artillery weapons will provide the necessary coverage and support.

Fighting in this way is the equivalent of the backbone of the US Army’s combat operations, and the United States is currently focused on imparting these skills through training, in an effort to defeat the Russian army.

And since some of the training requires the Ukrainian soldiers to travel abroad, there were two prominent fears that delayed the process. The first is that the exit of experienced soldiers creates a vacuum on the battlefield.

As for the second fear that the United States had, but it has been dispelled, it is arousing the ire of Russia, which may view the training of Ukrainian soldiers in a country as a direct targeting process for it, but Washington went ahead and arranged training for about a hundred Ukrainian soldiers so that they would practice on the missile system. Patriots in Oklahoma.