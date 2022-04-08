There is no magic: Petrobras needs to defend the shareholder without forgetting the strategic role for the country

Responsible for Braskem’s expansion and internationalization until 2016, Carlos Fadigas is now on the other side of the counter. He recently founded CF Partners, a business consultancy, using his 30 years in the market to his advantage, some of them in leadership roles in the petrochemical sector. Fadigas’ new venture began after his departure from Novonor (formerly Odebrecht), in which he remained for two years as a direct advisor both in the group’s judicial recovery process and in the two attempts to sell Braskem. With the authority of someone who was a member of the government’s Economic and Social Development Council and led entities such as the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP), he believes that the rise in oil could have less impact on the economy if the sector were more industrialized.

MONEY — The government showed difficulty in finding a name capable of presiding over Petrobras. What is the company’s need right now?

CARLOS FADIGAS— It takes someone with good experience in the energy market, communication skills and dialogue with the public and private sectors. There is no magic. Petrobras needs management that defends the interests of the company and its shareholders, without neglecting the strategic role in supplying energy to the country.

How do you evaluate the management of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro with regard to the way to deal with the rise in fuel?

Petrobras needs to maintain the international price parity policy. This does not prevent the government, using the profit from its share of the operation, to build a fuel incentive program in very critical periods. The execution challenges for such a program is to define the parameters for implementation. Most of these experiences are unsuccessful because they do not detach themselves from the electoral dynamics. When there is no such separation, let’s be honest, it becomes a disguised campaign expense. It is very expensive for the country to insure the price of gasoline, as was done in the past under Dilma’s government [Rousseff]which nearly broke Petrobras.

Are we facing a very critical moment for the economy?

We are facing a critical moment for the price of diesel and cooking gas, but not with regard to gasoline. This is part of managing priorities. Cooking gas is linked to the daily consumption of low-income families. Diesel is used to transport goods, including food, and public transport. Gasoline, on the other hand, is linked to individual transport. Even if we should have access to cheaper gasoline, the situation is less critical.

Are there other ways to circumvent this scenario of abrupt rise in prices?

There are ways to adopt periodic transfers. With this adjustment every two months, the price goes up 20% at once. There is no room for a rise of this magnitude overnight. There is a lack of more disciplined dynamics in price management to allow the market to absorb the readjustments.

But Brazil owns a large reserve of oil and natural gas. Does it make sense for prices to fluctuate so much?

Brazil would need to be more industrialized, which would make it possible to exploit this oil and make the market richer in refining. Thus, less dependent on the international scenario. We would still feel the price fluctuation, but in a more comfortable position.

What is missing for Brazil to industrialize the sector?

Our raw material was neither exploited nor made available to the industry in abundance. At the time of the discovery of the pre-salt [2006], instead of the Lula government opening the country to private dynamics and sharing this risk, it wanted to concentrate exploration in the state sphere. It took more than five years to carry out the pre-salt auction. In this horizon, oil lost value — it went from US$ 150 a barrel in 2007 to US$ 60 a barrel in 2014, due to the discovery of shale reserves in the United States in the meantime.

But the price has gone up again…

The rebound that we are seeing now and the projection of higher oil for a period is a consequence of the isolation of a major producer like Russia, but the consolidated level is lower. This wealth should have come to Brazil faster and been exploited as an input for Brazilian industry.

One of these potentials would be the development of a fertilizer industry in Brazil, since the agricultural sector has been suffering from the suspension of imports of the Russian product. Is it possible for this production to evolve?

For some types of fertilizers, yes. By exploring the pre-salt layer, it would be possible to produce ammonia and urea from natural gas. But an agenda is needed to foster this industry. We need long-term vision and management skills—more than we have now.

What other challenges is the petrochemical sector facing with the war in Ukraine?

The energy transition has a triple challenge thanks to climate change and now with war. Migrating the matrix to new sources is in itself a challenge. But the fact that this agenda was dealt with late makes it still deal with oil price volatility. Brazil has a vocation to lead the renewable energy agenda, but there will be no quick or immediate solution. The question is: will the country take advantage of this moment to set an agenda or will it continue as a mere actor in this scenario?

Do you see any political actors leading the energy transition agenda in the country today?

Relevantly, no. The political agenda boils down to the October general elections. We will need to renew the government, in the sense of having a new team with a horizon to plan.

And outside the public realm?

I see all the big Brazilian groups moving to make this energy transition. Sectoral associations are also attentive to the energy matrix, which represents a good part of the composition of costs in the productive sector. Perhaps there will be receptivity to this discussion in the government after October.

How could the government encourage the energy transition?

With an agenda with long-term strategies and incentives. It is not even necessary to advance so much in terms of tax incentives, it is enough to develop regulation. Brazil is now starting to regulate offshore wind farms, for example, which have enormous potential for power generation. It is also important that regulatory agencies are not too politicized, because the country still cannot give up thermoelectric plants, nor does it have enough ethanol to give up gasoline. We need stable ballast to move forward. This is the logic of the private sector, especially among the best managed groups, which treat the transition as a business opportunity.

Regarding tax incentives, should the recent extinction of the special regime for the chemical industry (Reiq) affect the competitiveness of companies in this market?

Reiq’s demise was a bad sign for the industry. The government defends that the industrial sector is more exposed to competition, but does not discuss improving competitiveness in the market. Brazil lost industrial mass and increased the share of agriculture in the economy, but continues to have the heaviest tax burden on industry. Nor did it develop the logistics network to ship production, nor did it deal with the complexity of the tax legislation, which leads to the judicialization of the sector. Reiq’s extinction emerged as a provisional measure, was discussed in Congress and then presented as a proposal for a gradual reduction of the regime. But at the beginning of the year, the sector was surprised by a new provisional measure, abruptly ending the regime.

And what’s the consequence?

It is complicated to come out of an agreement with the executive and legislative powers to have this change of attitude afterwards. From a policy perspective for Brazilian industry, this is a very bad sign.

How do you see the conduct of tax and administrative reforms?

There was no plan for administrative and tax reform, nor was a major national logistics plan implemented. Now, the government has decided to cut the incentive and lower the import tax in one stroke.

You were at the forefront of negotiations for the sale of Braskem. What are the obstacles for this business to consolidate?

The first challenge of selling Braskem is the size of the company, currently valued at around R$ 35 billion. The second, the Brazilian economic instability, which causes fear in foreign buyers. These two obstacles posed difficulties for this sales process in the past and influence it today. But at some point, the operation must happen.