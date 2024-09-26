Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

A tourist shows his September vacation experience in a video – no trace of summer weather.

Baška – If you want to extend the summer a little, you have to move further south. Some holidaymakers are even looking forward to the off-season, as many holiday destinations struggle with mass tourism in summer. Drought and water shortages are also causing problems for countries on the Mediterranean due to the heat in midsummer. You could think that September is the perfect month for a vacation – but that’s not necessarily true, as a video shows TikTok just proves.

Wind and waves instead of sun on the beach: Video shows weather in Croatia

The short video starts with a view from a boat of a coast in the sun with a blue sky. The view is described with the words: “Go to Croatia in September, the weather is still nice, they said.” Then follows the abrupt contrast of the holiday videos.

The holidaymaker can now be seen in a rain cape and with an umbrella that is almost blown to pieces by the strong wind. There is hardly anything left of the sunny holiday ambience on the Mediterranean. Nevertheless, at the end of his video, the vacationer goes for a swim in the raging sea. He writes about his video: “Went home two days early because of a change in the weather.”

Holidaymakers are not bothered by wind and weather, others take it with humor

After all, according to the creator, there were still 12 beautiful days of swimming, so the weather probably only changed at the end of the vacation. The holidaymaker is not alone with his weather experiences: “This year was catastrophic,” writes one person in the comments. The region is apparently known for its wind, as another person commented: “Baska typical wind.”

Others had more luck with the weather. “I have no idea where you are, but we are in Croatia right now and only have sun and 23°C+,” writes one person. Perhaps it’s best taken with humor, like one person who joked in the comments, “That little bit of wind.” And the creator of the video probably didn’t let the wind and waves bother him too much. He writes: “The waves were great, at least that day” – and he still enjoyed the vacation.

It’s not just in Croatia that the weather is anything but comfortable; in Italy there is a flood disaster that is even costing human lives. A German tourist and her baby are also missing and may have been swept away by the floods. (kiba)