Since the lockdown, efforts are being made by the state government to improve the condition of the farmers. The Government of Rajasthan has made continuous efforts to strengthen the rural economy, as a result, the problems of farmers have reduced significantly. This is to say of Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria. On Saturday, while talking to NBT, the Agriculture Minister spoke on various issues related to agriculture and farmers. Kataria said that Kovid-19 and subsequent enforced lockdowns have greatly affected the agricultural sector in Rajasthan. In the early stages of lockdown, there was some difficulty in moving the machinery related to harvesting from one place to another. But under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the government has helped him solve many problems.

Kataria said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made every effort to give relief to the agriculture sector from the restrictions. To help the farmers, the state government has provided 8.1 lakh maize mini kits and 8.2 lakh pearl millet mini kits to the farmers free of cost during this kharif. In addition, the government tied up with the Tafe Company to provide agricultural equipment on rent to small and marginal farmers. Recently, CM Ashok Gehlot has given instructions to give 50 thousand new agricultural connections.

Kataria said that yes, it is right that this year there were widespread attacks of locusts. But we were ready in advance. Thus grasshopper control and management plans were prepared in each district. Locust parties were surveyed. Today with all these efforts the state has completely controlled the attacks of the grasshopper parties and now there is no grasshopper in the state for the last 15 days.