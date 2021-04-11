It is still too early to make predictions about what the second wave of the coronavirus will bring to Argentina. As happened in 2020, there is a preview of what is happening in the Northern Hemisphere. On the other hand, it would be possible to notice the balance that the first attack produced. The health consequences were many worse than expected. The social ones too. The virus was never under control, as Alberto Fernández once ventured. Their dispersal helped the unexpected number of fatalities. The absence of collapse in the hospital system can be rescued.

On the political and institutional level, except for that mirage of harmony of a few months, nothing improved. Unlike. President ceased to have the strength and centrality that he had to put himself at the forefront of the crisis. It was sanded by Cristina Fernández. The official coalition (the Frente de Todos) became a tenement of intrigues and accusations. The opposition of Together for Change seemed to behave in a mirror. He became more intolerant. Because the government started devour the small dose of confidence that he had built at the beginning of the emergency.

This phenomenon in Argentina is always dramatic. It is about a sunken nation that lives, undeterred, beyond the declamations, with a 42% poor. That 27 million people should be assisted from the State. Photograph of his dismemberment. Unable, on the other hand, to imagine how to produce wealth. It now exhibits the same GDP per capita of the years 1973-74.

That policy failure, challenged by Covid-19, seems to have become a common denominator in the world. The Israeli historian and writer, Yuval Harari, took a few weeks an interesting balance, in this regard, on the year that was left behind. He extolled the value of the scientific and technological powers that allow the planet to survive – even at a great cost – the pandemic. These issues, he said, caused a change in the state of emergency, “which went from being a natural calamity to being a political dilemma.”

“Humanity,” he wrote, “had the scientific tools to combat Covid-19. Several countries, from Vietnam to Australia, showed that, even without vaccines, those tools served to curb the pandemic. However, these tools have a high economic and social price. You can defeat the virus, but there is no certainty that you will want to pay the cost of victory ”.

He signed: “For this reason, scientific achievements have placed an enormous responsibility on the shoulders of politicians. Unfortunately, too many politicians have not lived up to that responsibility. It did not include Argentina. He could have done it without arbitrariness. He flew over the cases of the United States (with Donald Trump), the United Kingdom (at first only attentive to Brexit) and Brazil (dislocated with Jair Bolsonaro).

Alberto had another chance to try to get things back on track. I would have wasted it. He announced the new restrictions (virtual night curfew) in a moderate tone. Not a single self-criticism was encouraged about the long and dramatic long year that had passed. He warned the public for having supposedly relaxed in the care. He seemed to use it as a justification for the new measures. He omitted that he spoke while he himself was going through a time of contagion. Still with both doses of Sputnik V in his body. Amnesia, hypocrisy, or cynicism.

He also confessed that he hates speculating on pandemic politics. The message from Olivos revealed the opposite. He did not speak of prioritizing health over the economy, as he knew how to do in 2020. He stressed the interest in protecting both. Even open schools, a decision that the government, under pressure from the unions, resisted for a year. The latest survey by the consulting firm Managment & Fit revealed that 60% of Argentines are now more concerned about the economic crisis than the fear of contagion. The indicators are overwhelming when asked about education.

That moderate tone of the President was shipwrecked quickly. Some criticisms of Together for Change (that of Patricia Bullrich – “we are going to resist” – sounded excessive) dislodged him. To the point that he ended up qualifying the opposition as “imbeciles” and “miserable.” He affirmed that nothing he does in a pandemic, as they would blame him, is related to the elections. In parallel, the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo De Pedro, summoned the heads of the bloc in Congress to propose the postponement of the PASO. To count, perhaps, with better collective immunity and some economic illusion. It was not all: the minister himself now suggested, perhaps out of fear, that the opposition form a committee to monitor the pandemic. Provinces buy vaccines belatedly unlocked. The government behaves with this political schizophrenia.

Nobody rules out that, if the virulence of the second wave demands it, the PASO can be run. The hypothesis received even the blessing of Elisa Carrió. But it is difficult to decipher the official maneuvers with transparency. Sergio Massa, for example, spoke of unifying the internal with the general. An impromptu essay on Ley de Lemas that excites Kirchnerism. In any case, it would be necessary to redesign the electoral law in Congress. Time is scarce.

The Government claims urgency because in May it should promulgate the calendar. Although it ignores the dimension of the second wave storm. The map in the region shows everything. Elections will be held today in Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia. Its health conditions are worse than in Argentina. In Chile, it was decided to postpone the constituent vote until May. The two Chambers validated this decision just five days from the date stipulated in principle. It will not have been because of the leadership or the weighting of Sebastián Piñera. The political-institutional system works. It does not depend on a will. Not from a caudillo.

The legislative elections are distant. The government still seems obliged to cross a desert. The biggest problem lies in the deficient and disjointed vaccination campaign. Another stumbling block is supply dependency tied for now only to Russia and China. Well into autumn the Oxford vaccines could arrive, made by the British-Swedish laboratory, AstraZeneca. In the countries of the European Union, difficulties arose with the product due to some sequelae that scientists analyze if they are directly related to its inoculation. Spain has just decided that it will use them for people of some age groups.

Negotiations with Moscow and Beijing they were always enigmatic. Some numbers attract attention. Argentina registers 10.6 doses applied per 100 thousand inhabitants. Below Chile (59.6) and Uruguay (27.7). Almost on par with Brazil (11.8). Curiosity is in other latitudes. Russia has a rate of 9.2 doses per 100,000 inhabitants. China reaches 10.8. Two of the great producing country-states that have supplied Latin America. The languor of the statistics is accentuated by other comparisons. It is not necessary to call in the United Kingdom, which surpasses the United States. Portugal reached 20.1 doses per 100 inhabitants; Spain is at 21.

Certain questions arise naturally. Do Russia and China use their vaccines mostly for health diplomacy? Are your campaigns not efficient? Is there reluctance of the citizens? Or lack of confidence in that medicine?

Argentina’s difficulties are not only related to supply. There is a logistics that is difficult to understand. Why is he almost not vaccinated, in the middle of the emergency, on weekends? Why in Buenos Aires there are municipalities that accumulate doses and others that they have not had for several days? Why is it sent to those areas to be vaccinated recommended? Why in the interior of Buenos Aires vaccination is dispensed with in exchange for local supporters of La Cámpora?

Buenos Aires is usually a nuisance for the President. Also for Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the head of the City. Governor Axel Kicillof’s health team strives to impose the criteria for national order. Minister Daniel Gollan and his vice Nicholas Kreplak are there. Also Talla Sergio Berni, the Minister of Security. Their condition as doctors enables it. This is the oldest membership of the vice president.

Kicillof can’t handle himself. He also proclaims the idea of ​​not politicizing the pandemic. But it overflows. He maintains that in a comparative way the infections in the City are greater than in the Province. Sometimes yes sometimes no. He mentions a saturation of the Buenos Aires health system – which is private, he remarks – and offers his hospitals to Rodríguez Larreta. Overtraction. It omits that 4.5 million Buenos Aires are served in establishments in the City. In recent days it is also happening with the tests on the rise: 8 of every 10 people who attend come from the suburbs. For this reason, the governor and Christianity disliked the public harmony between the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and her colleague from the City, Fernán Quirós.

Such bastards run through power when the second wave of Covid-19 lands. It is not the only thing that alarms. Máximo Kirchner reveals himself to take the helm of the Buenos Aires PJ. The Kirchnerist intelligentsia highlights and debates the right of Amado Boudou, convicted as a thief, to speak on Justice at the University of Buenos Aires. The Government demands care, imposes rigors on the community, but thousands of crowded protesters occupy the streets every day to demand social assistance. Without any authority saying or doing something.

No light is observed on the horizon.