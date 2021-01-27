It’s the “One Day Without End” syndrome. Faced with a situation that seems interminable, parents in Germany are exhausted. “Right now the children are always at home. We alternate between work and looking after them.” Visibly exhausted, Jana took her two daughters to a playground in eastern Berlin. “The days are very long, we have the impression that they last more than a day and a half or two, and the next day it starts again”, she explains.

In Germany, restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic are weighing heavily on families. Since mid-December, schools have been closed and teleworking has become the rule. Parents therefore had to adapt, with varying degrees of success. “There is no real light at the end of the tunnel”, Jana blows, “I don’t remember being so tired in my life.”

In the Neukölln district, the same feeling for a French family. Adeline, Charles-Henri and their three children aged two to six occupy a large apartment. But the situation is also starting to weigh, explains Adeline: “It’s a lot of work, it’s hard, it’s painful.”

However, the mother prefers to be positive: “The time spent with the children is hard but it is pleasant. We are happy to be with family.” For her, the most complicated thing is no longer having a balance between personal and professional life: “Since December there is no more school so we do it at home. We still have it for at least a month and it is a bit difficult to believe it.”

“With the arrival of the vaccine and the precautions at school, we crossed our fingers so that the establishments do not close. It must be said that we have 2020 in the paws. For now, I’m fine, I’m keeping my spirits up. , but at one point it’s exhausting. “ Adeline, French mother living in Berlin

In 2020 in Germany, all families had obtained exceptional assistance of 300 euros per child. For the moment nothing is planned for 2021, despite the insistence of associations for the defense of families.