AMLO’s “fundamental difference” is with Monreal and with the president of the Judiciary.

On the eve of commemorating yesterday 106 years of the promulgation of the Magna Carta, President López Obrador returned to a false dilemma between justice and law by underlining a “fundamental difference” with his co-religionist Ricardo Monreal, stating that he prefers the former over the latter.

Hence the timeliness of the message from the head of the Federal Judiciary and the Council of the Judiciary, Norma Lucia Pina Hernandez, calling to avoid sterile encounters through the simple observance of the Constitution.

Due to the subjectivity that the terms justice and law entail, what is fair is based on specific modifiable regulations but not at the discretion of whoever because any crime for the victims would deserve life imprisonment or even the death penalty for the offenders (plus an incalculable payment for the “reparation of the damage”).

In response to the president, Morena’s coordinator in the Senate tweeted that the difference between legal and fair is as old as Classical Greece. There should be no difference between one and the other: if something is legal, it must also be fair, and vice versa/ If the rule of law is imperfect and questioned, modifying it is the task of the Legislative Power. There is no justice without the rule of law/ which, with democracy, will be a reality when what is legal is also legitimate, and the basis of justice is law. Their convergence is the most relevant civilizing experience of humanity and democracy.

With the same logic, Minister Piña said:

“It is no accident that in the main lobby of the Supreme Court of Justice the apothegm is engraved: We are servants of the supreme law in order to be free.

Illustrated:

“Our actions must be attached to the right to be accountable in the exercise of our function. Judges are always subject to the rule of law (…). We carry out this extremely important work as social beings, inserted in a political culture, with diverse ethical profiles, which are inevitably projected in our work. Diversity among those of us who administer justice is not only inevitable, it is desirable”.

In the act held at the Teatro de la República, the PAN host governor of Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri, alluded to the legal reforms of Plan B to dismember the INE:

“There will be no one above the Constitution, nor anything stronger than it; Nor does the Constitution admit, neither then nor today, shortcuts, plans or legislative procedures to violate it”.

We recommend you read:

In her first speech before the president who mistrusts her and judges incapable of improving the Judiciary, Piña Hernández summarized the importance of adherence to legality:

“The Constitution is an immense and very powerful protective cloak of certainty, trust, security and, above all, union between Mexicans and it obliges all authorities (…). I invite you to work for the good of our country (…). The Constitution is the federal pact that allows us to overcome our differences and agree on fundamentals…”.