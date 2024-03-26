Holder of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron stated that he works with subnational entities to achieve this

The Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, said this Tuesday (March 26, 2024) that the government will maintain the goal of zeroing the primary deficit in 2024. He said that the economic team works with subnational entities to achieve this.

“We will continue to maintain this goal of zero primary result. There is no intention to change, for example, to minus 0.8%”, declared in an interview with journalists.

Ceron spoke about the topic when commenting on the February primary result. The government's accounts showed a record deficit of R$58.44 billion.

It is the worst result for the month both in real terms and in current values.

The secretary also spoke about the fiscal target for the coming years. In 2025, the objective is a surplus of 0.5% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

“Reaching 0.5% or not is a relative issue as long as it remains within the scope of fiscal balance”he said.

STATES

Ceron said that the government's debt renegotiation program with the States does not affect the fiscal objective. According to the secretary, UFs (federative units) not included in the renegotiation may have access to a credit operation worth R$3 billion.

He once again stated that the economic team is analyzing reducing interest rates for Federation entities that invest in secondary education. Rogério Ceron mentioned that there is potential for structural growth of more than 2.34% of GDP with the advancement of vocational education and cited a study on the topic.

According to the Secretary of the National Treasury, the States have a “role to be fulfilled” and the “pact for professional education in Brazil unites everyone”.

Ceron projected that Brazil could achieve better indicators in 4 or 5 years to bring it closer to the best countries.