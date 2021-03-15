The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai announced yesterday that there is no increase in school fees for private schools for the next academic year, based on the approved education cost index issued by the Dubai Statistics Center (-2.58%), which is based on the international scientific statistical methodology in the synthesis of numbers. Standard, which is the methodology followed in calculating the annual adjustments to school fees in the framework of the school fees control work for private schools in Dubai.

Yesterday, the authority officially notified private schools in Dubai of the approved education cost index for the framework for controlling school fees for the next academic year, in implementation of the framework for controlling school fees and its updates in 2019 in line with the authority’s strategic goals and the information received by communicating with parents And private school operators.

The Executive Director of the Permits and Compliance Sector at the authority, Mohammed Ahmed Darwish, said that the private school education system in Dubai has shown sufficient flexibility to adapt to the exceptional circumstances during the last period, which contributed to the increase in the enrollment rate of students in private schools by 2.6% during the past three months, and the continuation of the emirate. Enhance its attractiveness as a preferred destination for well-known educational service providers to do business in Dubai.

Darwish explained that the cost of education index is the methodological mechanism used to calculate and organize school fees adjustments in private schools in Dubai according to the framework for controlling school fees, which came into effect for the first time in 2012 and was updated in 2019 in cooperation with the relevant government agencies in Dubai, and based on Feedback from parents and private school operators.

He explained that the framework applies scientific methodology and internationally approved technical standards linking “education quality” with the “cost of education index”, taking into account the interests of students and their families as beneficiaries of educational services. It also encourages schools to improve the quality of education in them with long-term action plans within an integrated mechanism to control and regulate School fees that balance the educational and economic aspects, and protect the interests of all parties to the educational process.

He pointed out that the cost of education index keeps pace with motivating government measures that take into account the interests of all parties in light of the diversity of educational options for students’ families, which have contributed to moving forward towards achieving a balance between the needs of parents on the one hand and the educational opportunities available to their children’s schools on the other hand.

25 new schools

Private schools in Dubai recorded a 2.6% increase in the enrollment rate of their students during the period from November 2020 to last February, according to the spring release of the periodic report of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, which highlighted Dubai’s strengthening of its position as an international and regional destination of choice for education and learning in the education sectors. School and university. Dubai has witnessed the opening of about 25 new private schools during the past three years. Dubai is hosting 210 private schools, which receive 286,588 students.





