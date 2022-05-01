The Ukrainian Orthodox Church breaks ties with Patriarch Kirill, the same one who blesses the invading troops and is Putin’s greatest supporter
The winds of war that are shaking Ukraine have spread to the Orthodox Church, where each report of operations or list of casualties that arrives from the front increases a fracture that threatens to become a schism. Of the 300 million faithful who profess this religion around the world, half are in Russia led by Patriarch Kirill I,
Already a subscriber? Log in
#holy #war #pain
Leave a Reply