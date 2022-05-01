Religious service in the independent Orthodox Church of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, very close to a monastery attached to the discipline of Moscow. / S. Garcia

The winds of war that are shaking Ukraine have spread to the Orthodox Church, where each report of operations or list of casualties that arrives from the front increases a fracture that threatens to become a schism. Of the 300 million faithful who profess this religion around the world, half are in Russia led by Patriarch Kirill I,