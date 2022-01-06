Some days ago Sony officially announced the existence of PlayStation VR 2. This new viewer will allow us to enjoy adventures in virtual reality with technology and visuals very similar to those of the current generation of consoles. In addition, it will have haptic responses to allow better immersion.

One of the titles announced for the PlayStation VR 2 it’s a new Horizon created by Guerrilla Games, which will be called Call of the mountain. Although no release date was given or more games were announced for the peripheral, rumors have emerged that a much-loved one could make it to this one.

Half-Life: Alyx could be available on PlayStation VR 2

One of the virtual reality games that has had the best reception is Half-Life: Alyx. This was the latest installment in the saga of Valve And many outlets agreed that it uses virtual reality technologies very well. Now it seems that the Sony viewer could have this title in its catalog.

According to the well-known leaker Shpeshal nick, Valve Y Sony they already had talks to take away Half-Life: Alyx to the new PlayStation VR 2. Although it is apparently an ‘open secret’ that this game will arrive, it is not yet known when it could happen. Especially since we still have very little information about the new viewer.

If it is a reality, it may be announced to Half-Life: Alyx as one of the launch titles of PlayStation VR 2 when it eventually hits the market. As a comment says in the post of Nick, the idea would be a very good one and it would benefit both parties. After all, who would want to miss out on experiencing one of the best virtual reality experiences?

Although this rumor may fill us with excitement, now all we can do is wait for a confirmation. We will have to stay tuned and perhaps in a future presentation event of the PlayStation VR 2 let us know if the information of Nick it was true. Do you think it is or better not hope?

