GOMA, Democratic Republic of the Congo — The world is moving full speed ahead with huge investments in renewable energy, and for the first time this year, it is putting more money into solar energy than oil. But the world’s poorest countries, mainly in Africa, are locked out of the action by a global credit system that deems them too risky for investment. Only 2 percent of renewable energy investment has been made in Africa, where nearly a billion people have little or no access to electricity.

It is a paradox, African leaders argue. Clean energy projects would help stabilize their countries and economies, they say, reducing the risk that investors say they fear.

It’s a question that worries Archip Lobo, whose company, Nuru, against all odds raised $70 million in international funding this year to build solar-powered microgrids in the Congo.

“A year ago, we were halfway to losing hope,” he said. “We were thinking: All these lenders want us to assure them that there is no political risk and no security risk. How can you do that in the Congo?”

At age 8, Lobo became a refugee. His brothers were forcibly recruited by the Army and other relatives were raped.

However, he embodies an entrepreneurial spirit that thrives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Lobo, now 31, earned a degree and co-founded a company that roasts the delicious coffee that grows in eastern Congo. He was hampered by the price and shortage of electricity. His coffee business depended on just an hour or two of power from a diesel-powered generator that had to be transported there from thousands of miles.

Lobo co-founded Nuru to try to solve that problem. He negotiated a partnership with a consortium of philanthropic funds that agreed to provide most of the recent funding.

Experts say that if the pattern of investment in clean energy does not change, by mid-century more than three-quarters of all carbon dioxide emissions could come from the least developed countries, whose economies are growing faster than any other. place.

With the money, Nuru will be able to produce 13 times more electricity. Over time, he hopes to give millions of Congolese electricity that is cheaper and more reliable than that produced by diesel generators. More than 70 million of Congo’s 100 million people cannot afford or access electricity.

“I pay Nuru three times less than I paid for diesel, so you can imagine what it means for my business,” said Ezekia Rubona, 27, who operates a store where people can make photocopies, print posters, upload videos and surf the Internet.

While the financing is a major breakthrough for Nuru, the interest rate of more than 15 percent is five times higher than rates on many renewable energy projects in wealthier countries.

African leaders hope to persuade global investors and multinational development banks like the International Monetary Fund that African businesses need not just more deals, but better ones.

“Multinational banks are the ones who should be the main mobilizers,” said Chavi Meattle, an expert on climate finance in Africa at the Climate Policy Initiative, a nonprofit research group. “They have made promises of reforms, but they are not fulfilling them quickly.”

