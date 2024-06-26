Despite his always reserved private sphere, the singer has chosen to share the arrival of his second child

Happy moments for the well-known Italian rapper. It is not even the first time that the singer feels a similar emotion but, certainly, it cannot be considered inferior because it is repeated. That of having a son it is one of the greatest joys (and also responsibilities) of one’s life for anyone. The news, in any case, also thrilled many fans and followers of the couple, especially of the artist.

With a thousand good wishes and lots of sweetness, Emis Killa he became a father for the second time. The photos on social media arrive exactly one week after June 25th. The child, in fact, was born on June 18th. The caption of the photo published on Instagram also says so. “A week ago at 8.33pm our heart Romeo was born. There is no miracle, more immense joy and emotion,” writes the rapper’s mother and partner.

Romeo, this is the name of the newborn, is Emis Killa’s first child with her current partner Martina Bottiglieri. The rapper already had a daughter, Perla Blue, the daughter he had with his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Fortini.

The rapper has announced the birth of Romeo on Instagram, late, as we anticipated. Although her private sphere is generally kept quite confidential, Emis Killa has chosen to share the arrival of her second child with her followers. Little Romeo was announced to fans and followers with news delayed by a week. Furthermore, an Instagram story reads: “I have never talked much about my private life, but it seems right to inform you that a week ago, on 06-18-2024, my son Romeo was born. Best wishes to us.”

Following, therefore, Martina Bottiglieri, the new mother, also shared the happy news on social media, publishing some birth photoincluding one of the little one’s hand and his onesie, accompanied by the tender comment to Romeo about his being an “immense miracle”.

Pearl Blue, the first daughter had with his ex-partner, she was Emis Killa’s first daughter, born in 2018. The rapper, especially due to family life, has always kept a low profile. He has always shared very little information about her daughter, now 6 years old. The same confidentiality could only be repeated with her second son, Romeo, announcing his birth a week after the event.

There new mother, Martina Bottiglieri, born in 1992, has been linked to the rapper for over two years. The first short video together was posted on TikTok in 2022. Emis Killa had revealed the sex of the unborn child during a guest appearance on Alessandro Cattelan’s program.