Wealth isn’t everything. US billionaire Larry Ellison had to find out the hard way. A policeman coldly pulled the Oracle co-founder off the road.

Lanai – On the Hawaiian island of Lanai, the US billionaire Larry Ellison has been noticed several times for traffic offenses. The island is nearly 98 percent owned by Ellison. A police officer checked the 74-year-old anyway. The entrepreneur drove his sports car too fast and then ignored a stop sign. The news portal published a video of the incident Hawaii NewsNow.

US billionaire Ellison has to pay traffic tickets on his island

The police officer’s bodycam recorded the control. Ellision is driving an orange Chevrolet Corvette. It is 6:36 p.m. local time. Both are friendly and respectful.

“The reason I stopped you is because you ran the stop sign and you were speeding there,” the local police officer tells Ellison loudly Hawaii NewsNow. “If that was the case, I apologize,” Ellison replies. The Oracle co-founder also explains that he tried to get home in time for dinner with the kids. At the same time, Ellison concedes, “But there’s no excuse, there’s no good excuse.”

On the road without a license – police officer takes on US billionaire

The speed offender could not show any driver’s licenses or vehicle documents when the officer asked him for the documents. According to the report, Ellison received a ticket. Nothing is known about the amount of the fine or penalty for the traffic offenses he was charged with.

There was praise for the consistent action of the police officer. “Some communities, as we all know, have just let the elite run wild,” said Gabe Johnson, a Maui County councilman who lives on the island Hawaii NewsNow. Johnson is proud that his own police officer treated the US billionaire like everyone else. This traffic control shows that nobody is above the law. It is not easy for the people on the island to face their landlord like that. “Nice job MPD,” Johnson said.

The Hawaiian island of Lanai is 364 square kilometers in size and has been 98 percent owned by US billionaire Larry Ellison since 2012. © Reimar Gaertner/imago

Larry Ellison is one of Silicon Valley’s most successful computer pioneers. Forbes magazine estimates his net worth at around $108.3 billion. This makes him one of the richest people in the world. The 364 square kilometer island of Lanai in the state of Hawaii has been owned 98 percent by Ellison since 2012. (ml)