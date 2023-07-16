And the British newspaper “Mail on Sunday” reported that Prince William, 41, plans to offer for rent an attractive country house he owns in Wales, which the king had bought in 2007 for $ 1.5 million.

The house has since been renovated, with the help of architect Craig Hamilton, and the opinions of Queen Camilla and her sister, interior designer Annabelle Elliott.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96, last year, Prince William took ownership of Llwynywermod House, located in the Brecon Beacons National Park, where King Charles used to stay for a week or two every summer.

Now that the Prince of Wales has taken ownership of the three-bedroom residence, reports say he will be renting it out as a holiday home, despite the monarch’s “disappointment”.

An anonymous source told British media, “The king was very upset, but that was the deal. It means he can continue to stay there, but he will pay rent to the duke, and the rest of the time he will be rented.”

The picturesque home, built on 192 acres, is supposed to be available for rent after September, adding to the impressive list of royal properties being marketed for rent elsewhere nearby.

The house includes a spacious barn and dining room for up to 16 guests, as well as custom rugs inspired by the design of 18th-century Welsh blankets.

His gardens also bloom with roses, honeysuckle and jasmine, as well as six of the maple trees that were used in William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 have been replanted in the cottage garden.

The source added: “The king has agreed to pay for the upkeep of the garden because he does not want to see all the good work on the land go to waste.”

The Washington Post reported that sources familiar with the affairs of the royal family had previously indicated that William and Kate wanted to support the tourism economy, and rented real estate and rooms to do their part.