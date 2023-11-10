Without an open passage to cross the Egyptian border, Brazilians trapped in the Gaza Strip have no idea when they will leave the enclave, said the minister of foreign affairs, Mauro Vieira. There is a list of 34 Brazilians who have been trying to be repatriated since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, but who have not yet been allowed to leave the war zone.

“The situation in Gaza does not allow me to say whether it will be today, or tomorrow, or when. It is a region in conflict, and there are countless issues that make opening difficult” said Mauro Vieira. In a press conference at Palácio do Planalto this Friday (10), the Brazilian chancellor stated that, after it was impossible to cross the border this Friday, the group will make a new attempt in the coming days.

“There has been no passage from Gaza to Egypt since Wednesday. What we can guarantee is our interest and the constant effort of the Brazilian government together with the Israeli authorities and the Palestinian Authority to free these Brazilians,” said the chancellor. Also according to Vieira, the Israeli government had confirmed that the Brazilians’ names were on the list for crossing since last Wednesday (8), but as the border was not opened, no one left the enclave.

This Friday, the Brazilians were taken to the Rafah region, on the border between Gaza and Egypt, but returned to the shelters where they are staying after the crossing, once again, was not opened. “[A saída desses brasileiros] It doesn’t depend on our planning. What I can say that depends on our planning is the assistance, which our embassy in Ramallah [na Cisjordânia] is giving to Brazilians”, he stated.

According to the minister, after passing through, these Brazilians will be placed on buses and then taken to the airport to catch the plane back to Brazil. According to Vieira, there are two possibilities for this route: going to El Arish airport, 53 km from Rafah, to board the presidential plane that is already in Egypt waiting for the group; or go directly to Cairo. The order, according to Vieira, “will depend on the moment”. The group will disembark in Brasília and, from the Brazilian capital, they will be sent to other states and cities where they have family and friends.