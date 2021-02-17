There is no evil that lasts a hundred years, nor a body that resists it as the proverb says, although it sometimes seems like it. The Barça had generated confidence and even some enthusiasm among his fans thanks to a good winning streak in the League and four epic arreones in the Super Cup and the Cup against rivals like him Cornellà, the Ray or the grenade. Messi He was also plugged into the game and the team because he celebrated the goals. And so, with the feeling that they were at least in a position to compete against a PSG without Neymar neither Of Maria The slap on duty arrived, the big cake, the harsh reality. A painful groundhog day when you get humiliated again in the Champions with the only novelty that this time they do it at home. The agony is lasting too long and the worst thing is that the end of the recurring nightmare is not in sight.

Leo Messi, after the defeat against PSG.

ALBERT GEA (REUTERS)

Barça can run out of objectives in March. Far from Athletic in the League and forced to comebacks that seem impossible in the Cup against him Seville and in the Champions League against PSG, the notice of Koeman on the need to be realistic and be patient –“Pedri in five years he will be better than any PSG midfielder, “he said – it is relevant. Also depressing, why fool oneself, but it is that they do not give more of themselves, the generational change has not yet occurred and the veterans, the stars, no longer Before a rival with a face and eyes Messi vanished and the image of Pique trying to stop grabbing a shirt by the Mbappe Supersonic, his desperate screams after the 1-1 draw (“not a fucking long possession, we’re running like crazy”) are especially traumatic. To complete the picture, it is already known that in the box there is no one euro to sign not Mbappé, but Èric Garcia if not free.

Getting used to suffering without glory waiting for you in the short term is devastating, but it is what it is and the sooner it is assumed, the better. Because it won’t last a hundred years and, of course, there is no body, no head, to resist it.