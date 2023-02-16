This 2023 Coahuila and the State of Mexico are going to hold elections to renew their respective governorships and that to a large extent will give us the starting tone with which the electoral process for the presidential succession will begin in 2024; A couple of weeks ago I wrote about the survey published by the newspaper El Financiero that gave Senator Armando Guadiana a tight advantage as the Morena candidate with 43% of voting intentions, compared to the PRIAN candidate Manolo Jimenez with 41% and far behind. Ricardo Mejía of the PT with barely 5% and it is not ruled out that the PT ends up joining Morena. These numbers imply the best starting position for a PRI opposition candidate who seeks to end almost 100 years of PRI hegemony and put an end to the Moreira cacicazgo and his clique, next Sunday, June 4.

On the other hand, in the State of Mexico, the advantage for Morena and her candidate Delfina Gómez is more extensive than in Coahuila. El Financiero gives Delfina an advantage with 45% of the effective vote, compared to the PRI candidate Alejandra del Moral with 37%; She, like the Coahuila prian candidate, comes from being the current governor’s secretary of social development. Here also in the State of Mexico there is a conjuncture of numbers in the very positive starting polls for a project in opposition to the PRI and ending with the other state where the PRI has never lost and thus being able to put an end to a long list of PRI members governors where power has even been inherited from grandparents to parents and from father to son, as is the case of the current governor Alfredo del Mazo who bears the same name as his father and grandfather, the three governors of Edomex.

In the event that Morena manages to wrest these two entities from the PRI, the PRI would lose the last two states that it governs in the country, these two states are the last corners that the PRI retains and where they have governed for 96 years and that in case of losing to MORENA, the 4T would add these two states to the 22 governorships that it already has under its control to reach 24 state governments with which it would face its electoral process for the presidential succession.

Regardless of whether or not you are a supporter of the 4T, I think that if you are from Coahuila or the State of Mexico or live in one of these two states, it is worth reflecting if you are satisfied with what your family and your state have received for almost a whole century; I invite you to take a moment and observe that in the world and Mexico is no exception, alternation strengthens democracy and forces rulers and opponents to improve and work harder, instead of the same old people continuing to win.