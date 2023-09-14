However, the possibility is not ruled out by the US space agency; director states that he will continue with research

A report released by NASA this Thursday (September 14, 2023) indicates that there is no evidence that UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) are extraterrestrials. The report began to be produced in May 2022 by an independent group of 16 experts invited by the agency. Here’s the complete (PDF – 9MBin English).

NASA, the US space agency, defines UAP as “observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified” such as aircraft or scientifically known natural phenomena.

Currently, according to the US agency, there are a limited number of high-quality observations of UFOs, which makes it impossible to draw scientific conclusions about their nature.

According to the report, AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning they are “essential tools for identifying rare occurrences, especially including UAPs.” However, the document states that technologies only work when combined with “very detailed data collected respecting strict standards”.

The study also states that NASA will explore ways to enable the population to participate in collecting information about phenomena through applications for smartphones and mobile sensors.

Furthermore, experts spoke about the difficulties in collecting data from UAPs, for example, the negative perception regarding the subject. “NASA’s involvement [nas pesquisas] will play an important role in reducing the negative stigma associated with reporting about UAPs […]. Long-standing popular support for NASA is crucial to destigmatizing the reports.”says the North American group.

Speaking to journalists, NASA director Bill Nelson stated that the agency has appointed a director to develop and implement research on UAPs. “We will use our expertise to work with other federal agencies to analyze UAPs. We will use AI and machine learning to investigate aerial anomalies”, he said. However, the name of the new director or the amount that will be allocated to studies was not disclosed.

On September 2, the U.S. Department of Defense launched a website for disseminating public information about UFOs. In a note, the Pentagon stated be “committed to transparency and the American people.”

SESSION AT CONRESSO

In a public hearing of the US Congress on July 26, former US Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch declared that the US government maintains UFOs (unidentified flying objects) of alien or unknown origin and that material “not human” was collected.

The purpose of the hearing is to investigate UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP, which stands for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena). Grusch is considered the star witness in the case.

In addition to him, the commission also heard from Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot, and David Fravor, a retired Navy commander.

Graves declared having witnessed unidentified aerial phenomena on the east coast of the United States “every day for at least a few years” and that the “sky is full of UFOs” while they spoke at a public hearing.

Fravor gave details of the occasion in which he said he had sighted a UFO during a training mission in 2004. He stated that the unidentified object “was far superior to anything we had at the time, have today or intend to develop in the next 10 years”.