“So far, it has not been possible to identify any relationship between these people,” says the governor of São Paulo

The governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), said this Monday (Aug. 26, 2024) that, so far, there is no evidence that the wave of fires in the interior of the State is the result of coordinated criminal action. He stated that, after the arrest of 3 suspects of starting fires, investigations found no connections between them.

“We had arrests of people who were setting fires in different places such as Ribeirão Preto, Batatais and Guaraci”he stated. “So far, it has not been possible to identify any relationship between these people or evidence of coordinated involvement”he declared.

Tarcísio also highlighted a “explosive combination” of extreme climatic factors, which may have contributed to the rapid spread of fires, transforming isolated or even accidental criminal actions into large fires.

“There was an explosive combination of factors: very low humidity, which reached 17%, high temperatures, above 30 degrees, and very strong winds”said the governor. “The fact is that we had this complex situation that took on gigantic proportions.”

FIRES IN SP

The wave of fires in the interior of São Paulo began on Thursday (August 22). The flames burned the area of ​​around 25 cities. There are no more active fires in the State of São Paulo on Monday (August 26), but 48 cities remain on high alert for fires.

The data is from CGE (Civil Defense Emergency Management Center). The highways closed over the weekend due to smoke have been open since Sunday (August 25).

INVESTIGATION INTO INTENTIONAL FIRE

In a statement, the Government of São Paulo reported that the Civil Police is mobilized to investigate all occurrences of arson in the State.

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silvastated on Sunday (August 25) that there is a strong suspicion of intentional action in the fires registered in São Paulo. He denied that there was any failure on the part of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in preventing fires.

The minister stated that the PF (Federal Police) has 31 investigations to investigate the fires in the Amazon, in the Pantanal (29 investigations) and in the State of São Paulo (2 investigations). The latter were opened after the fires of the last few days.