Cape Canaveral., The Telescope James Webb found no evidence of an atmosphere on one of the seven rocky, Earth-sized planets orbiting another star, Trappist-1.

Scientists explained yesterday that this does not bode well for the rest of the planets in this solar system, some of which are in the sweet spot to harbor water and potentially life.

The Trappist Solar System, an oddity with seven planets the size of our own, has drawn astronomers ever since it was spotted just 40 light-years away. That’s close to cosmic standards. Three of the seven are in the habitable zone of their star, making this system even more attractive.

The team, led by NASA, reported that there is little to no atmosphere on the innermost planet. The results were published yesterday in Nature.

The lack of an atmosphere would mean no water and no protection from cosmic rays, explained principal investigator Thomas Greene of NASA’s Ames Research Center.

Because the innermost planet of the Trappist system is bombarded by solar radiation, it is possible that the extra energy is the reason there is no atmosphere, he added.