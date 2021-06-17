Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (June 17, 2021) that there is no election without polarization. The statement was made during a radio interview Young Pan News Christmas.

The PT member said that worldwide elections are polarized and are always divided between 2 candidates. “I prefer a polarized election to an apathetic election”, stated during the interview.

When asked if he would give up the candidacy to give way to another candidate who would please the “silent majority”, Lula replied that “In politics anything goes but being innocent”.

For him, the demonstrations against the current government, like the one that will be held on Saturday (June 19), mean that Brazilians are “waking up”. “The Brazilian people are starting to fight for the conquest of their right and for the reconstruction of our country”, said.

The former president stated that unlike the acts promoted by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), protesters against the government will “to the street in a civilized way and for a cause” and will use masks and alcohol gel.

2022 ELECTIONS

Lula said that he has not decided whether he will be a candidate for the presidency in the 2022 elections, but he claims that it could be. He said 2021 is not yet the time to discuss the candidacy.

“For me to be a candidate, the parties must firstly want me to be a candidate, I must be in very good health and I must have a range of support in the States”, informed.

The PT member said he does not believe there is any future conviction that would prevent him from running. “From a legal standpoint, I’m totally free to be president.”

He also highlighted that when he left the presidency, 87% of Brazilians rated him as good or excellent and 10% as regular. “If I go back to being a candidate for president of the Republic, I have to do much more than I already did”, stated.

ELECTION POLL

The number of Brazilians who deny votes for both Lula and Bolsonaro has remained stable for 4 months, according to a poll. PowerDate held on 7-9 June. Currently, 13% say they would not vote “no way” in any of the 2 pre-candidates in the 2022 elections.

In another survey, released on June 11, the former president would receive the vote of 53% of voters who reject the work of President Bolsonaro.

This post was produced by intern Geovana Melo under the supervision of editor Vinícius Nunes.

