He President of Chile, Gabriel Boricsaid Thursday that the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela that revalidated the questioned victory of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro “ends consolidating the fraud” in the elections of July 28.

“Today the Venezuelan Supreme Court has finished consolidating the fraud. The Maduro regime obviously welcomes with enthusiasm its sentence, which will be marked by infamy. There is no doubt that we are facing a dictatorship that falsifies elections, represses those who think differently and is indifferent to the largest exile in the world, comparable only to that of Syria as a result of a war,” Boric said through the social network X.

The Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela revalidated this Thursday the official results of the elections of July 28which gave victory to Nicolás Maduro, which has been accused of being fraudulent inside and outside the country.

“I have looked into the eyes of thousands of Venezuelans who are calling for democracy in their country and who today receive a new slam. Chile does not recognize this false self-proclaimed victory of Maduro and company. Surely for our position we will receive (as usual) insults from their authorities. They do not know that as Huidobro said ‘the adjective when it does not give life, it kills’, and they have murdered the word democracy,” he stressed.

Boric stressed that “the Venezuelan dictatorship is not the left. A continental left that is deeply democratic and respects human rights regardless of the color of those who violate them is possible and necessary. A transformative progressivism that improves the living conditions of its people by building community instead of individualism, encounter over polarization. That is where we are headed in Chile.”

The validation of this result was widely questioned by the Venezuelan opposition, in particular by the standard-bearer of the main opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia, who stated that “no ruling will replace popular sovereignty.”

Since the elections of July 28 in Venezuela, Boric has emphasized the need to know the totality of the electoral records, both from independent international observers and from the opposition, which the National Electoral Council has not yet released in a disaggregated manner.

The Chavista leader obtained 51.20% of the votes (5,150,092 votes), compared to 44.2% of the votes for González Urrutia (4,445,978 votes), according to the CNE results.

Starting on January 10, the date on which the new mandate begins, Maduro will assume his third term in office for a six-year term at the head of the country, governed by Chavismo for 25 years.

Since coming to power in March 2022, Boric has been one of the harshest voices in the region against President Maduroa stance that has set him apart from other progressive leaders, such as Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva or Colombia’s Gustavo Petro.

Nicolas Maduro, president of Venezuela. Photo:EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Other leaders in the region also spoke out

Meanwhile, the president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pousaid that the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela, ratifying the victory of Nicolás Maduro in the elections of July 28, confirms “the fraud” denounced by the international community.

“The Maduro regime confirms what the international community has been denouncing: fraud. A dictatorship that closes all doors to an institutional and democratic life for its people. We must not remain silent or cease in defense of the Venezuelan cause,” the president posted on his social networks.

Former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2016, on Thursday described the TSJ’s decision as a “hoax.”

“The ruling of the Supreme Court of Venezuela is a farce. Colombia cannot, nor should it endorse it, as we told the Foreign Minister (Luis Gilberto) Murillo yesterday in the Foreign Relations Advisory Commission,” said Santos, who governed the Andean country between 2010 and 2018, in a message posted on the social network X.

*With Efe