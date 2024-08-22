He The Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ) validated this Thursday, August 22, the result of the presidential elections in Venezuelawhich declared Nicolás Maduro the winner. This statement, which ratifies the questioned reelection, has been criticized by several political leaders around the world, including the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, who described it as a consolidation of the “fraud”.

There is no doubt that we are facing a dictatorship that falsifies elections

The Supreme Court (TSJ) confirmed Maduro’s victory in the disputed elections of July 28 through a ruling, to which Boric reacted through social media.

“Today the Venezuelan Supreme Court has finally consolidated the fraud. The Maduro regime obviously enthusiastically welcomes its ruling, which will be marked by infamy,” Boric’s message begins, which he posted on the social network X.

The next line continued saying: “There is no doubt that we are facing a dictatorship that falsifies electionsrepresses those who think differently and is indifferent to the largest exile in the world, comparable only to that of Syria as a result of war.”

He also said that Chile “does not recognize this false self-proclaimed victory of Maduro and company.”

But the TSJ’s decision was not limited to the issue of results. They also urged the country’s attorney general, Tarek William Saab, to continue the investigations. of a criminal nature against those involved (opposition sectors) in the crimes of usurpation of functions, computer crimes, among others, accusing them of having published false records on the website resultadosconvzla.com and of the cyber attack that the electoral system supposedly suffered on the day of the vote.