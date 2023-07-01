Former president had his ineligibility decreed by the TSE on Friday (June 30, 2023)

Former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Friday night (30.jun.2023) that the decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) due to its ineligibility is a clear “persecution” politics and “an idea of ​​hiding something that happened in the 2018 elections”. The statement was given to journalists hours after the ministers’ deliberation. Bolsonaro landed at Brasília airport after traveling to Belo Horizonte (MG).

