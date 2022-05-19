President of the Senate participated in the Federal Justice Council this Thursday (May 19)

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that the commitment to democracy “It is not done without absolute respect for the Judiciary”. The statement was made this Thursday (May 19, 2022) by the congressman during an event at the Federal Justice Council in Brasília.

“I always want to make clear our commitment to democracy, to the rule of law. And this commitment is definitely not made without absolute respect for the Judiciary, and that is what I would like to express here.”he said.

Pacheco’s speech refers to the disharmony between the Powers marked earlier this week. On Tuesday (May 17), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) presented a crime report against the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes.

On Wednesday (May 18), the rapporteur of the case, Dias Toffoli, denied the request of the Chief Executive. Hours later, Bolsonaro called the PGR (Attorney General’s Office).

Pacheco said that Bolsonaro triggering the Judiciary against the STF minister is a “abnormal episode” in the relationship between the Powers.