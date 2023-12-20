Violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread and persistent abuses of fundamental rights globally that, to a certain extent, derives from what we consider normal in our societies. In addition to strongly condemning that one in three women in the world suffers from physical or sexual violencewe must question what we are normalizing as a society for this to happen.

Faced with this question, the Gender Social Norms Index published by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) reveals that 90% of the population has at least one prejudice against women, which ranges from believing that men are better business leaders and that they have more rights than women to take a job, to the conviction that it is okay for a man to hit his partner. Gender violence is not a phenomenon that arises out of nowhere and its prevention and eradication also requires each of us being aware of our own biases.

At UN Women and UNDP we work to reduce gender discrimination and transform sexist attitudes by promoting social norms and positive gender roles. This requires empowering girls and women, and also working with the entire society to banish stereotypes that promote violent masculinities. To achieve this, we apply the behavioral sciences to involve men and commit them to the prevention of violence against women and girls with more effective awareness campaigns that adapt to the reality of each country in the region. Social norms that limit women's rights also harm society as a whole; They limit the expansion of human development and increase inequality gaps.

It is no coincidence that the difficulty in achieving progress in social gender norms occurs in the midst of a human development crisis. The global Human Development Index (HDI) lost value in 2020 for the first time in history and the same thing happened the following year. In turn, for Latin America and the Caribbean, the UNDP estimated, based on its proposal for Multidimensional Poverty Index with a focus on women, that 27.4% of them in 10 countries in the region live in conditions of multidimensional poverty.

The impact of poverty on women varies depending on their location in the territory: in the 16 countries analyzed, 19% of those who live in urban areas are multidimensional poor, while 58% live in rural areas. The poorest women are those who face greater inequalities, participate less in the labor market and experience greater time poverty caused by excess unpaid care work.

These inequality gaps, in addition to being a barrier to human development, are a threat to democracy. Latin America and the Caribbean, the third most democratic region in the world and the only emerging region that aspires to achieve development through democracy and respect for human rights, will not achieve it if it continues to be the most violent and dangerous region for women.

In building more peaceful, just and inclusive societies, universal access to Justice is essential to eradicate gender violence and impunity.

The report of Latinobarómetro 2023 signals a clear democratic decline in Latin America: the percentage of its population that sees democracy as the preferred form of government fell from 60% in 2000 to 48% in 2023. Women remain underrepresented in decision making and they are the most dissatisfied with democracy, with 70%. At the same time, according to the latest data reported by official organizations to the Gender Equality Observatory In the region, in 2022, at least 4,050 women were victims of feminicide: 4,004 from Latin America and 46 from the Caribbean.

This is a clear sign that despite the progress in several countries in the region in the approval of specific and comprehensive legal frameworks and the establishment of specialized prosecutors and protocols to respond to gender violence, the fundamental rights of women continue. without translating into tangible achievements. Without effective governance and solid institutions that guarantee women and girls the full enjoyment of their rights, including the right to live a life free of violence and discrimination, it will be impossible to regain confidence in democracy in the region.

In building more peaceful, just and inclusive societies, universal access to Justice is essential to eradicate gender violence and impunity. Girls, adolescents and women who suffer violence do not find sufficient protection in the justice system, and when they have the courage to report, they are often re-victimized until they give up their complaint, their search for help and protection from the public institutions. At the same time, these women have a triple workload: they face care tasks, domestic work and their paid jobs, which are usually precarious, informal and low-income.

In the case of experiencing violence, there is usually distrust on the part of women regarding the speed and effectiveness of the judicial response to their situation.

Furthermore, much of the impetus for the judicial process falls on the complainant, who must not only appear before the court on numerous occasions, but also bear the financial costs of transportation, the difficulties in organizing household responsibilities, and the fear of retaliation by the aggressor or members of their communities.

To this must be added the possible lack of knowledge that many women may have about judicial or extrajudicial procedures, as well as the difficulties in accessing free services or the lack of knowledge of their existence. There is also little or no public information about specialized services. For example, in the case of experiencing violence, there is usually distrust on the part of women regarding the speed and effectiveness of the judicial response to their situation and, they also often face practices of re-victimization such as being forced to tell the facts on several occasions. or have their testimony called into question.

From UNDP and UN Women we call to build more just societies for women. All people and societies can move forward, whether through education, social mobilization, the adoption of legal and political measures, advocacy for greater budgets to prevent violence, the promotion of dialogues and the search for consensus. To break down biases and make way for more peaceful, safe, fair, inclusive and egalitarian societies as a requirement to leave no one behind on the path to sustainable development.

Maria Noel Vaeza She is regional director of UN Women for the Americas and the Caribbean.

Michelle Muschett She is regional director of the UNDP for Latin America and the Caribbean.

