new Delhi: A total of 1064 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of Bihar elections. Of these 1064 candidates, about 15% of the candidates are crorepatis. This information has come out from the affidavit given by the candidates to the Election Commission. This has been revealed by the report of the Association for Democratic Reform.

After scrutinizing the affidavits of 1064 candidates, it has been found that out of these 1064 candidates, 153 candidates are those whose assets are in crores of crores. In this episode, affidavits of a total of 41 RJD candidates were scrutinized, out of which 39 candidates turned out to be millionaires, that is, 95% of the candidates are crorepatis.

Similarly, looking at the affidavits of 35 JDU candidates, it was found that 89 percent of these candidates i.e. 31 candidates are crorepatis. Apart from this, after scrutinizing the affidavits of 29 BJP candidates, 83 percent i.e. 24 candidates were declared to be millionaires.

Seeing the affidavits of 41 LJP candidates, it was found that 73 per cent of its candidates i.e. 30 candidates are crorepatis. Apart from this, 14 of the 21 candidates of Congress, 67 per cent of the assets are more than one crore. Similarly, out of 26 candidates of BSP, 12 i.e. 46 percent of the candidates fall in the category of millionaire.

Looking at the affidavit given in the Election Commission, it is clear that 58 percent of the total 153 millionaires are from RJD and Congress alliance. At the same time 60 percent of the millionaire candidates come from NDA. The assets of these millionaire candidates range from 1 crore to 53 crore.

In the first phase, when talking about the candidates going among the public, the initial four out of 10 millionaire candidates are from RJD. While the next 3 candidates are from JDU. At the same time, one candidate each of Congress RLSP and LJP is included in the list of highest-paid candidates in the first phase of Bihar elections.

Name of first phase candidates Anant Singh on top

The first name in this list of millionaire candidates is that of RJD candidate Anant Singh, whose assets are worth 19.9 crores. Anant Singh is contesting from Mokama on RJD ticket. Talking about the total assets of Anant Singh and his wife, this figure reaches 68.55 crores.

The name of the second millionaire candidate in this list is that of Fateh Bahadur Singh who is once again contesting on RJD ticket. Fateh Bahadur Singh has his property worth 12 crores of rupees. The third name in the list of millionaire candidates is that of Mevalal Chaudhary of RJD who is contesting from Tarapur Assembly seat and his assets are worth 11 crores.

At the same time, if we talk about the present assembly, 160 out of 240 MLAs are those who are millionaires and this information has come out from their affidavit given to the Election Commission.

JDU has 69 MLAs in the current assembly and 51 of these 69 MLAs are crorepatis. Whereas 80 MLAs of RJD and 51 of these 80 MLAs are crorepatis in the current assembly. Of the BJP’s 54 MLAs, 33 are millionaires. Similarly 17 out of 25 MLAs of Congress fall in the category of millionaires. A legislator of AIMIM is also a millionaire.

If we talk about the big political parties, after looking at the affidavits of 35 JDU candidates, it is found that the average assets of these 35 candidates are 8.12 crore. At the same time, after seeing the affidavits of 48 RJD candidates, the information that came out came out, their average assets are 6.98 crores.

Similarly, the average assets of 21 candidates of Congress is 6.03 crores and the average assets of 41 candidates of LJP is 4.62 crores. It should be talked about after seeing the affidavits of 29 candidates of BJP, that the average assets of those 29 candidates are 3.5 crores and the average assets of 26 candidates of BSP is 1.36 crores.

Bihar elections: criminal prosecution of about one-third candidates in first phase, read full news