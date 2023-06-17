Despite the minister’s speech, Lula has lunch with a possible substitute on Saturday (June 17); nomination due next week

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhasaid on Friday (June 16, 2023) that there is no date for a change in the leadership of the Ministry of Tourism, but that he expects, in the coming days, “to move forward in these discussions”. He made the statement in an interview with GloboNews. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) will have lunch with deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA), quoted for the portfolio, on Saturday (June 17, 2023), in Belém (PA). The congressman should take over Tourism next week, according to the Power360.